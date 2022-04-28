 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens trade WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals

Hollywood is heading to Arizona

By Kyle P Barber Updated
Los Angeles Rams v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens have traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals.

In return, the Baltimore Ravens receive the No. 23 overall selection.

This now leaves the Ravens primed for two first-round selections in the draft in back-to-back years, after drafting wide receiver Rashod Bateman and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh in 2021.

The Ravens were needing to decide on whether or not to exercise Brown’s fifth-year option by Monday, May 2. Last season, Brown played in 16 games, catching 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. The first 1,000-yard wide receiver for the Ravens since Mike Wallace produced 1,017 yards in 2016.

This could be a highly interested development with quarterback Lamar Jackson being close friends with Brown. Hollywood has tweeted his reaction to the news.

Jackson has responded.

Now, the Baltimore Ravens will have a need once again at wide receiver, and most of the star wideout talent has been plucked from the first round.

Moments after the trade, the Philadelphia Eagles traded the No. 18 pick to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for wide receiver A.J. Brown, and received a four-year extension worth $100 million.

[10:17 p.m. ET] Marquise Brown might have requested a trade, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

