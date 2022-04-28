Twitter reactions to Ravens drafting safety Kyle Hamilton

With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — their highest pick since selecting All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley in 2016 — the Baltimore Ravens selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton.
Ravens running circles around everyone else like per usual— Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) April 29, 2022
Those dime packages finna go crazy>>> https://t.co/6F7YpOaPSJ— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 29, 2022
Kyle Hamilton landing with the Ravens is cheating.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022
The Ravens get the best player in this class at 14. Some teams just know how to do this.— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 29, 2022
#Ravens a top safety tandem in football?— Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) April 29, 2022
Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams potentially the best safety duo in the NFL from Day 1?— Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) April 29, 2022
Kyle Hamilton is a stud! He is a FOOTBALL player! Excited to have him— Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) April 29, 2022
The Ravens secondary is going to be ELITE pic.twitter.com/FIMnuCnJs3— PFF (@PFF) April 29, 2022
Go Irish baby!!! @kyledhamilton_— Ronnie Stanley (@megatronnie) April 29, 2022
Kyle Hamilton was born to play safety for the Ravens.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 29, 2022
"I hope to add to the tradition." @kyledhamilton_— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 29, 2022
I thought if Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton was available, he would be a big test to the Ravens' best-player available approach. Safety is one of the Ravens' deepest positions. But the Ravens stick to their board and go with the All-American safety at No. 14 overall.— Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 29, 2022
