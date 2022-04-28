Baltimore Ravens 2022 NFL Draft picks tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft has arrived and the Baltimore Beatdown crew will be covering each of the Baltimore Ravens drafted players.

Entering the draft, the Ravens hold 10 draft selections. On Day 1, they are slated to pick at No. 14. On Day 2, they’ll hold one second-round pick (No. 45 overall) and two third-round selections (No. 76, No. 100). On Day 3, the Ravens boast five fourth-round selections (No. 110, No. 119, No. 128, No. 139, No. 141), along with a sixth-round selection (No. 197 overall). This could certainly change, as the Ravens are no strangers to trades both up and down.

This tracker will serve Ravens fans as a place to find who the team drafts, and what’s to come. With each pick will come links to articles we have, or will contribute regarding the incoming rookie class. It will be updated throughout the draft.

Next pick: Round 1, Pick No. 14

Picks Remaining