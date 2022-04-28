Ravens pick S Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick

With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame.
The Ravens are taking Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton at 14.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022
The Ravens, true to their reputation, take the best player available. Hamilton was a highly-touted draft prospect, even considered a top five prospect before a “slow” 40-yard dash time of 4.59 seconds. But the Ravens trust the tape more than the measurement, and for good reason.
People are down on Kyle Hamilton because he ran a 4.59 40.— Jakob Ashlin (@JakobAshlin) April 28, 2022
40-yard dash times of other notable safeties:
Ed Reed - 4.57
Brian Dawkins - 4.61
Jamal Adams - 4.56
Harrison Smith - 4.57
Kam Chancellor - 4.69#NFLDraft
Kyle Hamilton NFL Draft Profile
“High-impact safety with unique blend of traits and characteristics that make him a bit of a unicorn at the position. Hamilton has the eyes and speed to play over the top, the strength and toughness to play near the line, and coverage length to guard elite pass-catching tight ends who often mismatch opposing defenses. It’s rare to find such a ferocious striker and intimidator who has the football intelligence and athletic prowess to go make plays in the passing game, but Hamilton provides it all. He thrives playing downhill or sinking into a robber alignment on the back-end but will have occasional missteps in coverage when in retreat from his pedal. Hamilton has the traits and football character to transition from standout college moments to a standout pro career as a future Pro Bowler with All-Pro potential.” — Lance Zierlein
