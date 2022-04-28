 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens pick S Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick

Another defensive back for Baltimore

By Kyle P Barber
2022 NFL Draft - Red Carpet Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images

With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame.

The Ravens, true to their reputation, take the best player available. Hamilton was a highly-touted draft prospect, even considered a top five prospect before a “slow” 40-yard dash time of 4.59 seconds. But the Ravens trust the tape more than the measurement, and for good reason.

Kyle Hamilton NFL Draft Profile

High-impact safety with unique blend of traits and characteristics that make him a bit of a unicorn at the position. Hamilton has the eyes and speed to play over the top, the strength and toughness to play near the line, and coverage length to guard elite pass-catching tight ends who often mismatch opposing defenses. It’s rare to find such a ferocious striker and intimidator who has the football intelligence and athletic prowess to go make plays in the passing game, but Hamilton provides it all. He thrives playing downhill or sinking into a robber alignment on the back-end but will have occasional missteps in coverage when in retreat from his pedal. Hamilton has the traits and football character to transition from standout college moments to a standout pro career as a future Pro Bowler with All-Pro potential.” — Lance Zierlein

