Ravens pick S Kyle Hamilton with the No. 14 overall pick

With the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select Kyle Hamilton, safety, Notre Dame.

The Ravens are taking Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton at 14. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

The Ravens, true to their reputation, take the best player available. Hamilton was a highly-touted draft prospect, even considered a top five prospect before a “slow” 40-yard dash time of 4.59 seconds. But the Ravens trust the tape more than the measurement, and for good reason.

People are down on Kyle Hamilton because he ran a 4.59 40.



40-yard dash times of other notable safeties:



Ed Reed - 4.57

Brian Dawkins - 4.61

Jamal Adams - 4.56

Harrison Smith - 4.57

Kam Chancellor - 4.69#NFLDraft — Jakob Ashlin (@JakobAshlin) April 28, 2022

Kyle Hamilton NFL Draft Profile