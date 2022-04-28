NFL Draft Results: Live blog, rumors, trades, updates, picks and more

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown’s 2022 NFL Draft live blog! The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. For information on how to watch, click here.
This post will serve constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more. It will also host as an open thread for discussion in the comments. As of now, the Ravens are set to pick at No. 14 overall, though in true Ravens’ fashion, trade opportunities may come their way.
Who the Experts are Mocking to the Ravens
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. — DL Jordan Davis
ESPN’s Todd McShay — DL Jordan Davis
ESPN’s Matt Miller — OT T. Penning
NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah — DL Jordan Davis
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein — DL Jordan Davis
SI.com’s Kevin Hanson — DL Jordan Davis
NFL.com Peter Schrager — Trade to No. 22, select S D Hill
NBC Sports’ Peter King — OT Trevor Penning
Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio — OT Trevor Penning
PFF’s Trevor Sikkema — OT Trevor Penning
PFF’s Cris Collinsworth — EDGE Jermaine Johnson II
PFF’s Michael Renner — DL Jordan Davis
PFF’s Doeg Kyed — CB Trent McDuffie
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson — Jermaine Johnson II
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso — OT Trevor Penning
The Draft Network’s Justin Melo — OT Trevor Penning
News & Rumors
[12:45 p.m. ET] The New York Giants will not exercise their fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones. Could they be interested in a quarterback?
Very interesting for the Giants to leak the Daniel Jones news today. Are they trying to make other teams think they're looking at a QB? (If they actually were, they wouldn't have leaked the Daniel Jones news today.)— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 28, 2022
