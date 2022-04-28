NFL Draft Results: Live blog, rumors, trades, updates, picks and more

Welcome to Baltimore Beatdown’s 2022 NFL Draft live blog! The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET. For information on how to watch, click here.

This post will serve constant updates regarding draft rumors, trade updates and more. It will also host as an open thread for discussion in the comments. As of now, the Ravens are set to pick at No. 14 overall, though in true Ravens’ fashion, trade opportunities may come their way.

Who the Experts are Mocking to the Ravens

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. — DL Jordan Davis

ESPN’s Todd McShay — DL Jordan Davis

ESPN’s Matt Miller — OT T. Penning

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah — DL Jordan Davis

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein — DL Jordan Davis

SI.com’s Kevin Hanson — DL Jordan Davis

NFL.com Peter Schrager — Trade to No. 22, select S D Hill

NBC Sports’ Peter King — OT Trevor Penning

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio — OT Trevor Penning

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema — OT Trevor Penning

PFF’s Cris Collinsworth — EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

PFF’s Michael Renner — DL Jordan Davis

PFF’s Doeg Kyed — CB Trent McDuffie

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson — Jermaine Johnson II

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso — OT Trevor Penning

The Draft Network’s Justin Melo — OT Trevor Penning

News & Rumors

[12:45 p.m. ET] The New York Giants will not exercise their fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones. Could they be interested in a quarterback?