2022 Ravens Draft: Day 1 Instant Reactions

With the 14th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton...

Hamilton was perhaps the last blue-chipper left on the Ravens big board and represents a tremendous value pick as a matchup defender in new coordinator Mike Macdonald’s scheme. He boasts prodigious size and gap shooting prowess, coupled with the instincts, range and ball skills to lockdown the seam and transform the Ravens formerly lacking takeaway production.

After signing Marcus Williams, safety was not a pressing positional need for Baltimore. Nonetheless, the selection of Hamilton signals a modernization of the scheme to jumbo nickel and dime personnel as the new base alignments. Eric DeCosta stayed ahead of the schematic curve and landed a prospect with Ring of Honor upside in Kyle Hamilton. - Vasilis Lericos

The Ravens stay true to their “best player available” approach in taking Kyle Hamilton. He fits the bill as a team captain, high-character prospect the Ravens traditionally value. He’s the top safety prospect prospect in this draft and will to add to an already-talented secondary. Eric DeCosta is clearly committed to building an elite pass defense. Hamilton’s exact fit is unclear given the Ravens already have Chuck Clark and Marcus Williams in the backend, but Hamilton is a shiny new toy for Mike MacDonald to deploy on defense. - Frank Platko

Prior to the free agent signing of Marcus Williams, this would’ve the dream pick for me here but passing over Jermaine Johnson was a tough pill to swallow after they both fell in the Ravens lap. Nevertheless, they will find a role for Hamilton to thrive in Mike MacDonald’s defense and might be the eventual successor to Chuck Clark who will be a free agent after the 2023 season. Their dime package is going to the best in the league for years to come he could be a Derwin James-esk matchup chess piece. - Joshua Reed

The Ravens went with the clear best player available with Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton joins Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark to give Baltimore an extremely versatile and high-potential safety group. How new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald deploys the three players will be fun to watch this season. Passing on Jermaine Johnson to pair with Odafe Oweh stings, but Hamilton was too good of a value to pass on. - Dustin Cox

With the 25rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum...

The master of deception strikes again!!! Less than a month after saying that the team likes big centers, they draft one of the smaller ones in the entire draft but at least he is the best and highest rated prospect at the position this year’s draft. All due respect to Patrick Mekari and Trystan Colon, this is a major upgrade for the Ravens after losing Bradley Bozeman in free agency. The last Iowa interior offensive lineman they drafted early turned out to be a keeper. Lets hope that history repeats itself. - Joshua Reed

The Ravens grab one of the better center prospects in a while with Tyler Linderbaum. Baltimore will need to adapt more zone plays to accentuate Linderbaum’s skills. If left tackle Ronnie Stanley is healthy and ready to go to start the season, then the Ravens should have a much upgraded offensive line in front of Lamar Jackson. - Dustin Cox

Tyler Linderbaum was the best center in this draft. I’m not sure it’s a good pick. He doesn’t fit their size profile nor does he fit their scheme. I’m not thrilled with his down blocking ability in a gap scheme and Greg Roman may have to adjust a little bit. They’re down a weapon in Hollywood and still have holes to fill at edge and corner. We’ll see what happens on Day 2. - Zach Canter