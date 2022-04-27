When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is here and throughout the three-day event, teams will make 262 college athletes dreams come true. For the Baltimore Ravens, they boast 10 selections, with five of them coming in the fourth round. Here, you’ll find information regarding the NFL Draft start times, dates, rounds and more!

How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft

When

Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET — Round 1

Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3

Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7

Where

Round 1: ESPN, ABS, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Rounds 4-7: ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network

Ravens Selections

First Round

No. 14 overall

Second Round

No. 45 overall

Third Round

No. 76 overall

No. 100 overall (Compensatory pick received by 2020 Resolution JC-2A picks)

Fourth Round

No. 110 overall (Acquired by trading OL Ben Bredeson to the New York Giants)

No. 119 overall

No. 128 overall (Acquired in a 2021 trade with the Arizona Cardinals)

No. 139 overall (Compensatory pick)

No. 141 overall (Compensatory pick)

Sixth Round

No. 197 overall (Formerly the Miami Dolphins selection)

For those interested in gambling, DraftKings Sportsbook does have prop bets up regarding who teams will be drafting. For the Ravens, DraftKings expects the Ravens to draft a defensive lineman/edge player at No. 14 overall.