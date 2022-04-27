When and how to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is here and throughout the three-day event, teams will make 262 college athletes dreams come true. For the Baltimore Ravens, they boast 10 selections, with five of them coming in the fourth round. Here, you’ll find information regarding the NFL Draft start times, dates, rounds and more!
How to Watch the 2022 NFL Draft
When
- Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. ET — Round 1
- Friday, April 29, 7 p.m. ET — Rounds 2-3
- Saturday, April 30, 12 p.m. ET — Rounds 4-7
Where
Round 1: ESPN, ABS, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
Rounds 2-3: ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
Rounds 4-7: ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network
Ravens Selections
First Round
- No. 14 overall
Second Round
- No. 45 overall
Third Round
- No. 76 overall
- No. 100 overall (Compensatory pick received by 2020 Resolution JC-2A picks)
Fourth Round
- No. 110 overall (Acquired by trading OL Ben Bredeson to the New York Giants)
- No. 119 overall
- No. 128 overall (Acquired in a 2021 trade with the Arizona Cardinals)
- No. 139 overall (Compensatory pick)
- No. 141 overall (Compensatory pick)
Sixth Round
- No. 197 overall (Formerly the Miami Dolphins selection)
For those interested in gambling, DraftKings Sportsbook does have prop bets up regarding who teams will be drafting. For the Ravens, DraftKings expects the Ravens to draft a defensive lineman/edge player at No. 14 overall.
Loading comments...