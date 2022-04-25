Report: Ronnie Stanley on pace to be ready for 2022 season

With the 2022 NFL Draft coming up this Thursday, questions remain regarding how high the Ravens should prioritize drafting an insurance policy at left tackle. 2019 All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has only played in one game since suffering a season-ending ankle injury during the 2020 season.

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport delivered some good news regarding the recovery of Baltimore’s former No. 6 overall pick.

#Ravens All-Pro OT Ronnie Stanley received a medical check-up recently and he’s on pace to be ready for 2022, sources say. Stanley played just one game last year then had another ankle surgery. He’ll be monitored throughout the summer, but there is optimistic he’ll be good to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2022

While there is no way to know for sure how Stanley will do once he is thrown into a live game again, this is still an encouraging development for a team in need of offensive line help. Stanley’s injury came in the first game after he signed a five-year contract extension worth $98.75 million. There was little concern that Stanley would return to form after surgery on his ankle, but things did not go to plan.

Stanley struggled mightily in the first game of the 2021 season against the Las Vegas Raiders and was soon after shut down for another season to have surgery again. This prompted fear for the franchise left tackle’s career going forward.

Without Stanley and after trading away Orlando Brown Jr. in the offseason, the Ravens were left scrambling for answers at offensive tackle for the remainder of the season. Baltimore still must add insurance at the position in case Stanley suffers another unfortunate setback. General Manager Eric DeCosta even admitted that he made a mistake assuming Stanley would return to form and be healthy last season.

Do not expect DeCosta to make the same mistake again.