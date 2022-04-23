Rich Eisen fawns over the idea of the Ravens acquiring All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel

With All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel requesting a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, many are fawning over which team he could cause the most mayhem on the gridiron with. According to NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, that team is none other than the Baltimore Ravens.

“What would Deebo Samuel look like in Baltimore Raven purple?” Eisen asked. “.”What would he look like in that offense, with Lamar Jackson and him meeting at the mesh point? What would he look like outside the numbers for Lamar Jackson? What would he look like with J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards and all the running backs in that system?”

After Eisen expressed how challenging it would be for defenses to consider whether or not Jackson or Samuel would have the ball at the mesh point, T.J. Jefferson offered another challenging wrinkle for defenses to further guess themselves.

“You got to worry about [Marquise] Hollywood Brown way downfield,” Jefferson said.

“You’re right,” Eisen responded. “Correct. If you’re fooled by the mesh point stuff, then there’s somebody that could take the top of the defense off as well. And you got a tight end that you’re moving with [in] Mark Andrews.”

Deebo wants a trade from the #49ers and @richeisen is giddy at the thought of him ending up in New York — while another spot scares @chrisbrockman + @toojiggy:#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Km57HDVI3e — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) April 20, 2022

PFF agrees that the Ravens’ offense would be challenging if Samuel was added to an already strong receiving group.

Deebo to the Ravens would be scary ‍ pic.twitter.com/a0XdQcm2Zt — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 20, 2022

But before the excitement gets too palpable, the 49ers are adamant they are not interested in parting ways with the receiver who still is under contract for the 2022 season. According to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, a source told him “[Samuel] ain’t getting out.”