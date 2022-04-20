3 potential trade back scenarios for the Ravens in the first round

The Baltimore Ravens are heading into this year’s draft equipped with 10 total selections at their disposal. They have one pick in each of the first three rounds and a whopping five picks in the third round, which gives them a lot of flexibility to work with.

Their rich draft mid-round draft capital makes the Ravens’ a candidate to trade up at some point, which is a plausible scenario. However, the Ravens have also proven many times that they’re plenty comfortable trading back, too, including in the first round.

Several mock drafts this offseason have projected the Ravens as a trade-back team on Day 1. In 2018, they had the No. 16 overall pick and traded back twice before selecting Hayden Hurst at No. 25 overall. A year later, they traded back from No. 22 to No. 25 again in 2019 and selected Marquise Brown.

This year, the Ravens have the No. 14 overall pick. In a world in which they do in fact seek to trade back, who are some potential trade partners, and what could those packages look like? Let’s run through a few.

Green Bay Packers receive: No. 14

Baltimore Ravens receive: No. 22, No. 53

The Packers are a team primed to make noise in the draft this year. They have a glaring need at wide receiver after losing Davante Adams this offseason and have two first-round picks under their belt at No. 22 and No. 28. Many mock drafts have them double-dipping at the receiver position with these two picks. Some projections have them trading up, also.

Assuming the Packers are set on taking at least one wideout in the first round, maybe they don’t feel confident that one of the top prospects like Drake London, Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson will fall to them at No. 22 or No. 28. Having the extra first-round pick gives them some insurance to trade up knowing they’ll still have another selection later on Day 1.

The Ravens could provide with with the 14th pick in exchange for the first of their two first-rounders, as well as their late second-round selection at No. 53. Green Bay has a total of five picks in the Top-100; their remaining picks are No. 59 and No. 92. So, maybe the Ravens could also for an additional mid-round selection for them in a trade, too.

It’s also possible the Packers could trade up for a position like edge rusher after losing Za’Darius Smith in free agency, as well. They are in a win-now window with Aaron Rodgers and the Ravens could be a feasible trade candidate for them, if Baltimore wants to trade back in the first round.

Detroit Lions receive: No. 14

Baltimore Ravens receive: No. 32, No, 34

After winning just two games in 2021, the Lions have the second overall pick in the draft. In addition, they also hold the last pick in the first round (No. 32) and a very early second-round selection (No. 34). With this rich capital under their belt, they are a prime trade-up candidate.

The Lions have been rumored to be interested in a number of the top quarterback prospects. However, drafting a signal-caller at No. 2 overall seems unrealistic. If Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder and/or Matt Corral begin to go off the board, the Lions may seek to trade up to snag a quarterback.

Depending on how the board falls, the Ravens could feel comfortable trading all the way back to No. 32 while also acquiring the Lions’ No. 34 selection. Last year, the Ravens held the No. 28 and No. 31 overall picks, so this would trade scenario would similarly give them two selections within four picks of each other.

Having the No. 34 pick, in addition to picking again at No. 45 and No. 75, also with a bevy of mid-round selections, would give the Ravens the capital necessary to potentially trade back into the end of the first round, too. If the Lions aren’t willing to give up both No. 32 and No. 34 without receiving an additional pick, the Ravens could throw up in their fifth rounder at No. 196 or a late fourth-round pick.

New Orleans Saints receive: No. 14, No. 139 or No. 141 or No. 196

Baltimore Ravens receive: No. 19, No. 49

Like the Lions, the Saints are another team with multiple first-round picks who could be targeting a quarterback. New Orleans has two selections in the teens at No. 16 and No. 19. Also like Detroit, they already have a returning starter at QB after re-signing Jameis Winston this offseason, so they don’t necessarily need a signal-caller who can start right away.

Still, with an eye towards the future, the Saints could definitely seek to trade up to snag a quarterback before another team. Many mock drafts over the past few weeks have seen them trading up as high as No. 5 overall to take someone like Kenny Pickett.

Instead of trading up that far, maybe they could get away with moving up a handful of spots to No. 14, acquiring the Ravens’ pick and doing away with their second-rounder (No. 49) in the process. Maybe that’s a little much and the Ravens would have to trade away a late fourth-round pick (No. 139 or No. 141) or their lone fifth-round pick (No. 196).

This trade package would give the Ravens two selections in the 40s and they’d only have to move back five spots. Chances are if they liked a few players at No. 14, at least one of them would still be available at No. 19.