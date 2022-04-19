Miles Boykin claimed by the Pittsburgh Steelers

After being released by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, wide receiver Miles Boykin was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Boykin, now entering his fourth season in the NFL, was a part of General Manager Eric DeCosta’s first draft. He was selected by the Ravens with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Boykin’s combination of size and athletic testing led to many hoping the Notre Dame product would become a viable playmaker in Baltimore’s passing attack. While he showed flashes of his potential, Boykin never took the next step in the passing game, and in the end, was delegated to special teams and blocking duties on offense.

Boykin now joins an organization with a rich history of developing wide receivers and will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the Steelers’ roster. Among the wide receivers Boykin will be joining includes his former Irish teammate Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and Anthony Miller.

With a lack of depth at the position after the departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs, Boykin will have a real chance to carve out a role in the Steelers’ offense. Pittsburgh’s quarterback is currently slated to be former No. 3 overall pick Mitch Trubisky following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. It is also possible for the Steelers to draft a quarterback in the first round.

In his three seasons with the Ravens, Boykin finished with 33 passes caught for 470 yards and seven touchdowns.