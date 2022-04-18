Ravens sign 4 exclusive rights free agents

When the Baltimore Ravens began the voluntary portion of their offseason program on Monday, they also signed four exclusive rights free agents. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, inside linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore are now under contract for the 2022 season.

Huntley appeared in seven games and made four starts last season in relief of Lamar Jackson for illness and injury. He threw for 1,081 passing yards, three touchdowns with four interceptions, and posted a completion percentage of 64.9. Huntley also ran for 294 yards and pair of scores as he established as one of the more capable reserve signal-callers in the league.

Colon will be competing with Patrick Mekari for the starting center position to replace Bradley Bozeman. He appeared in 12 games last season and made his third career start in Week 16 against the eventual Superbowl Champion Los Angeles Rams after Bozeman came down with an illness just before kickoff and performed well.

Welch could be in line for a larger role of defense in 2022 following the departure of Chris Board to the Detroit Lions in free agency. He appeared in 16 games last season and while he didn’t make any starts, he was a core special teams contributor, recording 13 total tackles.

Moore did a great job in his first season as a full-time starter in place of Morgan Cox. In addition to delivering consistent on-target snaps on punts and kicks, he was an active participant in punt coverage units where he made four solo tackles and appeared in all 17 games.