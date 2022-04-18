Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 13: Jordan Davis dominates projections again

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released.

Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

EDGE Jeremiah Johnson, Florida State

2021 stats: 12 games, 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown

“After transferring from Georgia, Johnson has a fantastic season at Florida State. And he told us at the combine that he felt like he had something to prove going from the SEC to the ACC. He did that and then some, then he dominated the Senior Bowl, and followed that up with an electric workout in Indy. The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh a year ago and he’ll get a running mate with Johnson here.” - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

“After getting five sacks and three forced fumbles from rookie Odafe Oweh, their first-round pick last year, the Ravens could try to pair him with another edge rusher in Johnson. He is a ready-made run defender as well as a mature pass-rusher. Johnson is firm at the point of attack and has a determined mentality throughout games and a playing style that would fit well in Baltimore.” - Jordan Reid, ESPN.com

“Baltimore had pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith in their grasps, but the veteran then decided to renege on that agreement to join the Ravens and went back into the free agent pool. Here, Baltimore gets an electric pass-rusher in Johnson to pair with 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh.” - Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports

Jermaine Johnson II would fit very nicely in a Ravens uniform pic.twitter.com/hGkb898t63 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 12, 2022

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss

“Jordan Davis‘ stock appears to be taking off. Once considered a late-first-round pick, he’s now in the conversation to be taken in the top 10. Davis is a great fit in Baltimore, and that defense would love adding his skill set up the middle. An incredible athlete for his size, Davis brings a great blend of quickness and power to the interior defensive line.” - Joe Broback, Pro Football Network

“Baltimore had an injury problem last season, and the results of those injuries is the 14th pick instead of the playoffs and their prize is Jordan Davis. Davis will step in and help their below average run defense and be a force down the middle.” Randall Bronn, Battle Red Blog

“Davis and Calais Campbell together in Baltimore. Yes, please.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

“Davis is pretty much exactly what I picture when I think about a Ravens’ defensive lineman: He’s big, long, extraordinarily athletic, and disruptive. He brings day-one impact potential as a run-plugging two- gap player but also has intriguing upside as a a pass rusher.” - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

“We know the Browns and Steelers want to rely on their running games, but that would be hard to do with Davis clogging up the middle for the Ravens. And with veteran Calais Campbell coming back, he and Davis will be able to collapse the pocket and make life easier for promising young pass-rusher Odafe Oweh.” - Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Jordan Davis makes this look effortless



pic.twitter.com/IZhLEQIqpZ — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 10, 2022

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“The Ravens do it again. At the 14th pick, they are able to select arguably the best corner in this draft and fill an immediate need for them. The Ravens’ cornerback room is aging and is also injured, so the addition of a player like Derek Stingley Jr. will help revitalize that room. If he reaches his potential, the Ravens have a Pro Bowl-caliber player that they were able to get at pick 14.” - Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network

Derek Stingley's 91.7 PFF Grade in 2019 is the highest by an SEC CB since 2014 pic.twitter.com/OyY8JSPB2E — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 7, 2022

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman gone in free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside.” - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

“Bradley Bozeman bounced to Carolina in the offseason leaving a hole at center for Baltimore, and they get some picks out of the exchange as well.” - Will Brinson CBS Sports

Watch your C. That reach block by Tyler Linderbaum was outstanding. pic.twitter.com/Yl6FUvEqFL — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) April 5, 2022

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

2021 stats: 14 games, 111 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four interceptions, six pass deflections, six pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

“I don’t think anyone would be surprised if the Ravens drafted an offensive tackle (Trevor Penning), edge rusher (George Karlaftis) or defensive lineman (Jordan Davis) here. But a versatile linebacker like Lloyd will also be an appealing option with four-down skills that would be a great fit in Baltimore’s scheme.” - Dan Brugler, The Athletic

“This is a really interesting choice for the Ravens. Calais Campbell’s re-signing over the weekend lessens the immediate need at defensive line, helping Lloyd feel like the better value for Baltimore in this slot. And you wonder if the Ravens would prefer Wyatt’s teammate, Jordan Davis, from an interior D-line perspective. All of that clears the picture to select PFF’s best available player and the top linebacker in this draft. Lloyd is a nice fit on the second level of the Ravens’ defense, joining fellow young ‘backers Patrick Queen, Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh.” - Rhett Lewis, NFL Network

“There is no player in this draft I look at more and think, “This guy should be a Raven,” than my guy Devin Lloyd. He’s the kind of player who can get to the passer and also excels in coverage. I’m telling you, there’s no such thing as the perfect pick. But this might be the perfect pick.” - Adam Rank, NFL Network

Devin Lloyd =



Hits a FILTHY hesi ==> club ==> arm over and gets skinny while hitting the gas to get the sack.



Can do this in tight quarters, runs well and shows strong processing in the pass game. Fun player. pic.twitter.com/fBd6r9Nh5h — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 5, 2022

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

“Karlaftis is a rugged edge defender who can play with a hand down or standing up. He’d fit the Ravens’ culture and has underrated power rushing talent.” - Lance Zierlein, NFL Network

“Although the Ravens selected Odafe Oweh in the first round last year, they could still use some reinforcements. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald likes to have his edge rushers out wide, but George Karlaftis also offers versatility down the line. His bull-rushing and thumping ability are tailor-made for Baltimore.” James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

“The Ravens love stocking up on edge rushers who can play the run as well as the pass, and while he’s not the quickest guy around, Karlaftis can win in a bunch of different ways due to his power and technique. With Calais Campbell getting up there in age, Karlaftis can prepare to take over in a similar role.” - Jared Dubin, CBS Sports

George Karlaftis (DE, Purdue #5) is 100% toying with the Iowa tackles at this point.



Sets this rush (middle stunt) with a hard left foot jab step and a quick reversal inside. Over before it starts. pic.twitter.com/gnrWnQlO9R — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) April 9, 2022

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions

“The Ravens could go in several directions here, including offensive tackle (will Ronnie Stanley ever be the same again?) and defensive end (Calais Campbell is back, but he’s 35). When I look at this depth chart, though, I see corner depth as an issue. McDuffie has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, and he also will wrap up and bring down ball carriers in the run game. He’s physical.” - Mel Kiper, ESPN.com

“The latest in a long line of quality Huskies corners, he has 4.4 speed, elite cover skills, smarts and the versatility to play in just about any scheme. The Ravens have historically stockpiled first-rate DBs yet have developed a need with Tavon Young moving to Chicago and Marcus Peters, who’s got a year left on his contract, trying to rebound from a torn ACL.” - Nate Davis, USA Today Sports

DL Keyshawn James, Fayetteville State

2021 stats: 10 games, 70 total tackles, 23.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and seven quarterback hits.

“James is versatile enough to play any one of the techniques up front and would give the Ravens a pass-rushing presence on the defensive interior. The 2021 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year is coming off an outstanding All-Star game circuit, which included the Tropical Bowl, College Gridiron Showcase and HBCU Legacy Bowl.” - Emory Hunt, CBS Sports

Don’t think we’ve discussed how dominant @FSUBroncos DL Keyshawn James was. Finished w/ 23.5 TFL’s, 10.5 sacks.



Has deadly swim move, excellent initial quickness off LOS. Can turn the corner too…I think he’s a 3-tech in the NFL. Could really turn heads once he’s in a NFL camp. pic.twitter.com/iM7edLjmC7 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) March 3, 2022

EDGE Boye Mafe, Minnesota

2021 stats: 12 games, 34 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks and one forced fumble.

“No change. The Ravens’ pass-rushers are getting old; Derek Wolfe is 32, and Calais Campbell is 35.” - Jason McIntyre, FOX Sports

Minnesota edge Boye Mafe at the Senior Bowl (per @PFF):



Practice: 92.6 pass-rush grade, 45% win rate

Game: 94.5 pass-rush grade, 41% win rate



now that's seizing the opportunity pic.twitter.com/ySsTjW49rp — Anthony Treash (@PFF_Anthony) February 8, 2022

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

“Baltimore traded away Orlando Brown Jr., and Ronnie Stanley has battled injuries of late. Considering the ground game is the foundation of the Ravens offense, the franchise would be wise to invest in the position and have some options down the road. There is a lot of buzz that the Northern Iowa product is not going to make it beyond this pick.” - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

“LT Ronnie Stanley has appeared in seven games over the past two years due to ankle and knee injuries. RG Kevin Zeitler is 32. Left guard and center are up for grabs. Penning looks and plays like a Raven.” - Evan Silva, Establish The Run

Compared to many of the tackles in this class - FCS and FBS competition regardless - Trevor Penning consistently performs well against stunt/twists. Always alert, ready for defenders to loop back outside against him. pic.twitter.com/miHzTyOfmJ — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 7, 2022

OT Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

“This is an even more shocking turn of events in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. However, the teams with a real need at tackle all passed in favor of skill position players. Ikem Ekwonu was in play for the top pick before the Jaguars tagged Robinson again. He will change sides as a blocker, but his improvement from 2020 to 2021 suggests he is a quick learner. Ekwonu will be a perfect fit for Baltimore.” - Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network