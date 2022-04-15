Ravens News 4/15: Replenishing the Defense and more

Baltimore Ravens BURNING QUESTION: Will the Ravens replenish their defense well enough to avoid the pitfalls of 2021? Baltimore was absolutely eviscerated by injuries in 2021, starting with the loss of its entire backfield before the season even began. That was only the beginning, of course, as the injury bug turned its sights on the defense and eventually, star quarterback Lamar Jackson. General manager Eric DeCosta spoke at length about how the Ravens can’t afford to have the same bad luck happen to them in 2022. But the question remains: How is DeCosta going to work toward preventing another nightmare? The GM told reporters the Ravens aren’t not done making moves — they re-signed Calais Campbell over the weekend — and it’s easy to expect Baltimore to add to the defense through the draft. But will that be enough?

Five Things to Know About Jermaine Johnson II - Clifton Brown

Johnson Fits the Prototypical Ravens Outside Linebacker At 6-foot-4 with an 83-inch wingspan, Johnson has the size and versatility to make plays as both a standup pass rusher and a run-stopper who can set the edge, in the mold of Terrell Suggs, Za’Darius Smith and Matthew Judon. The Ravens were hoping to bring back Smith during free agency, but he backed out of a deal with Baltimore and signed with Minnesota. Tyus Bowser, who led the Ravens with seven sacks last season, is coming off an Achilles injury in the 2021 season finale and his recovery time remains uncertain. Finding an edge rusher remains a top defensive priority, and Johnson remains a player frequently linked to Baltimore in mock drafts. Adding Johnson would give new Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald a chess piece to move around the defense, something he did as Michigan’s defensive coordinator with versatile players.

Sizing up the 2022 Ravens roster prior to this month’s draft - Luke Jones

CORNERBACKS (6) — Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson, Kevin Toliver, Iman MarshallConcern level: HIGHSkinny: A year ago, the Ravens were viewed by many as enjoying the NFL’s deepest cornerback group, but the lack of established depth behind Humphrey and Peters — both coming off season-ending injuries — couldn’t be more concerning now. While hybrid safety Brandon Stephens will likely receive a long look as the primary slot corner, Baltimore has placed too much emphasis on this position group in recent years to think DeCosta won’t be targeting a cornerback or two as early as the first round, especially with the 29-year-old Peters entering a contract year and coming off a torn ACL.

2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback prospect superlatives - Michael Renner

BEST MAN CORNER: DEREK STINGLEY JR., LSU This one is a tight race between Stingley and Ahmad Gardner. While Gardner is better on the outside in press, Stingley has the more versatile man coverage skill set. He has the size to win at the line and the smooth hips to mirror along the entire route. His man-prowess dates back to his freshman year. Over his career, he’s allowed only 35 catches from 77 targets for 548 yards with three picks and 15 forced incompletions in man coverage. BEST ZONE CORNER: TRENT MCDUFFIE, WASHINGTON Not all zone is created equally, and “zone” in the NFL often ends up being man coverage for outside corners. That said, no corner in this class is better in traditional off-zone with eyes on the quarterback than McDuffie. He’s got the processing speed to anticipate routes, the instant acceleration to break on footballs and he’s one heck of a tackler, too. MOST VERSATILE: KYLER GORDON, WASHINGTON Gordon has the kind of easy movement skills that can fit in anywhere in a defensive back room. He lined up nearly everywhere last season, taking 55 snaps along the line of scrimmage, 66 snaps in the box, 144 in the slot and 527 out wide — all while still earning an 89.6 coverage grade. He displayed those movement skills at his pro day, recording a 3.96-second short shuttle and 6.67-second three-cone.