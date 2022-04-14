Sammy Watkins signs one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers

Yet another of the Ravens’ unrestricted free agents has signed a one-year deal with a new team this offseason.

Breaking: Sammy Watkins is signing a one-year deal w the #Packers, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 14, 2022

Watkins signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Baltimore last offseason after a three-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, during which he played a crucial part in the Chiefs’ comeback victory against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Watkins started the season strong for the Ravens in 2021, accumulating 292 of his total 394 receiving yards for the year in the first five games. Unfortunately, Watkins’ injury history reared its ugly head after he suffered a thigh injury in Baltimore’s Week 5 comeback win against the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran never reacclimated himself as a focal point of the offense once he returned to action, largely due to the emergence of rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman during his absence as well as the season-ending injury to quarterback Lamar Jackson. Watkins did make a crucial catch to help push Baltimore past the Chicago Bears in Week 11 though in backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s first NFL start.

Watkins now joins an offense in desperate need of receivers after trading away All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. If healthy, the savvy veteran should be able to give MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers a solid option in the passing game.