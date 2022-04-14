Ravens News 4/14: Top Analyst New Mock Draft and more

NFL mock draft 2022: Mel Kiper’s new predictions for top 64 picks in Rounds 1 and 2 — Mel Kiper
14. Baltimore Ravens
Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
The Ravens could go in several directions here, including offensive tackle (will Ronnie Stanley ever be the same again?) and defensive end (Calais Campbell is back, but he’s 35). When I look at this depth chart, though, I see corner depth as an issue. McDuffie has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, and he also will wrap up and bring down ball carriers in the run game. He’s physical.
45. Baltimore Ravens
Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
OK, this is the last of the Georgia defenders in my mock draft, and this guy never even made a start for the national champs (in 50 career games). He still played a lot, of course, and had 19 pressures last season. His 4.47 40 at 230 pounds at the combine was extremely impressive. For the Ravens, he could compete for a starting spot at inside linebacker and be a core contributor on special teams.
Ravens’ news, notes and opinions: Buyer’s market at edge rusher and the need for cap space — Jeff Zrebiec
It’s fair to lament that the Ravens are again in this position, most likely relying on an early draft pick and the signing of an over-30 vet to augment an outside linebacker group that features recovering Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser and not a whole lot else. But since they are, it makes plenty of sense for general manager Eric DeCosta to continue to be patient.
The draft is loaded with edge rushers, creating a dynamic where some of the available veterans could get antsy and sign for team-friendly deals before teams restock in the draft and doors close. A few veteran pass rushers could also become available after the draft if a team opts to go younger and cheaper.
Will injuries have major impact on how Ravens draft in 2022? — Kevin Oestreicher
Some of the key Baltimore players who missed significant time due to injuries included quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and safety DeShon Elliott. That doesn’t include the countless others who missed a week or only a few games with ailments.
Heading into the 2022 offseason, it seemed like the team knew that they had to keep injuries in mind when addressing their needs in free agency. They signed durable players in safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses, as well as defensive line depth in Michael Pierce.
Ravens: 3 pass-rushing prospects who can be Day 1 starters — Kristen Wong
3. George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis has landed on the Ravens in more than a few mocks, and it’s not hard to see why.
The Purdue product has been described as “the best power rusher in this year’s class,” though he arguably fits better in a 4-3 defense. Karlaftis has incredible raw power and plays with ” more nuanced counters, precision striking, and a strong sense and feel for running the arc.”
2. Sam Williams
Sam Williams hasn’t been tied to the Ravens in many mocks and poses as one of the more underrated pass-rushers out there. It’s hard to pin down exactly where Williams ranks in this year’s class, and Williams could be be taken as soon as the late first round or all the way in the third of fourth.
One thing is for certain, though: Don’t underestimate him.
1. Jermaine Johnson
Jermaine Johnson is the guy the Ravens want to sprint to the board to take with the 14th overall pick.
The Florida State product’s stock has risen lately even in a crowded draft class and he’s more than well equipped to be an impact starter in his first NFL game.
After transferring from Georgia, Johnson blew up last season with 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks, evolving from a rotational depth piece to a dynamic defensive playmaker in the span of a year
