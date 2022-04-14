Ravens News 4/14: Top Analyst New Mock Draft and more

14. Baltimore Ravens Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington The Ravens could go in several directions here, including offensive tackle (will Ronnie Stanley ever be the same again?) and defensive end (Calais Campbell is back, but he’s 35). When I look at this depth chart, though, I see corner depth as an issue. McDuffie has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, and he also will wrap up and bring down ball carriers in the run game. He’s physical. 45. Baltimore Ravens Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia OK, this is the last of the Georgia defenders in my mock draft, and this guy never even made a start for the national champs (in 50 career games). He still played a lot, of course, and had 19 pressures last season. His 4.47 40 at 230 pounds at the combine was extremely impressive. For the Ravens, he could compete for a starting spot at inside linebacker and be a core contributor on special teams.

It’s fair to lament that the Ravens are again in this position, most likely relying on an early draft pick and the signing of an over-30 vet to augment an outside linebacker group that features recovering Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser and not a whole lot else. But since they are, it makes plenty of sense for general manager Eric DeCosta to continue to be patient.

The draft is loaded with edge rushers, creating a dynamic where some of the available veterans could get antsy and sign for team-friendly deals before teams restock in the draft and doors close. A few veteran pass rushers could also become available after the draft if a team opts to go younger and cheaper.

Will injuries have major impact on how Ravens draft in 2022? — Kevin Oestreicher

Some of the key Baltimore players who missed significant time due to injuries included quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and safety DeShon Elliott. That doesn’t include the countless others who missed a week or only a few games with ailments. Heading into the 2022 offseason, it seemed like the team knew that they had to keep injuries in mind when addressing their needs in free agency. They signed durable players in safety Marcus Williams and offensive tackle Morgan Moses, as well as defensive line depth in Michael Pierce.