DeShon Elliott signs one-year deal with the Detroit Lions

Now that the initial craze of free agency has subsided, another Baltimore Ravens’ unrestricted free agent has found a new home — according to reports on Wednesday.

Source: DeShon Elliott to the #Lions on a 1-year deal. He was recently on a visit to Detroit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2022

Elliott visited the Detroit Lions and it clearly went so well that he didn’t leave the facility without agreeing to terms on a contract. He was originally drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas. Elliott went from a core special teamer to a rotational player, before becoming a full-time starter the past two seasons.

While he has shown plenty of play-making potential, injuries have plagued him throughout his career. They are likely the reason he remained unsigned until now and couldn’t secure a long-term deal. He started or ended the season on injured reserve in three of his first four seasons in the league.

His best season came in 2020, which was the only year he appeared and started in every game, including the playoffs. That year, he recorded career-highs in total tackles (80), tackles for loss (three), sacks (2.5), quarterback hits (five) and pass deflections (four).

When the Ravens signed prized free agent safety Marcus Williams to pair with Chuck Clark, it essentially spelled the end of Elliott’s tenure with the team. Some fans and pundits were holding out hope that he might get brought back to provide depth at the position if he remained unsigned after the draft.

Best known for his hard hits and physical playing style, Elliott will have a chance to compete for a starting job in Detroit and will fit right into Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell’s hard-nosed culture.