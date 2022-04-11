Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 12: Jermaine Johnson and Jordan Davis dominate projections

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released.

Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss

“Not only did Davis put on the show of shows at the combine, but he fits what the Ravens covet from their defensive interior players: speed and playmaking ability, both of which are crucial in an AFC North that loves to run the ball.” - Charles Davis, NFL Network

“Davis is the player with the highest draft-position prop on the market at 13.5, and it’s -140 to the over.” - Eric Eager and Ben Brown, Pro Football Focus

“The Ravens need to get younger up front and Davis is one of the most imposing defensive linemen in the class. He’s got the size of a true space-eating nose tackle but the athletic ability to also play three technique. He needs to develop as a pass rusher and there are stamina questions but the potential would be compelling for the Ravens here.” - Logan Ulrich, NFL Trade Rumors

“Davis would be an exquisite fit in Baltimore. They love oversized, powerful defensive linemen.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

“I’ve talked to people far more intelligent than I am who are becoming more and more convinced this will be the pick for the Ravens if Davis is on the board. If Davis can become a consistent three-down player who develops as a pass-rusher, he could be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. If he doesn’t, he will still be a reliable cog in the middle of your defensive front.” - Tony Fornelli, CBS Sports

2020 Auburn UGA.



Line Jordan Davis up on a guard and let him bully them. It’s not hard!



The length, mass, brute explosive strength and ability to make plays in space… pic.twitter.com/JZsaOrZfjx — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) April 1, 2022

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions

“They play a lot of man coverage and adding a corner makes sense. He isn’t a big corner, but he has the tools to fit what they want from their defense.” - Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

Trent McDuffie's measurables aren't gonna blow anyone away, but his closing speed *pops* on screen. Hits like a freight train, too. pic.twitter.com/3O2kJrMnJW — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 3, 2022

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

“Since Za’Darius Smith reportedly backed out of his free-agent deal with the Ravens, adding pass-rush help should be a priority for Baltimore.” - Ben Arthur, Tennessean.com

“Karlaftis often faced double or even triple teams at Purdue, but he wins with power, heavy hands, a quick first step and a relentless motor. At 275 pounds, the true junior has inside-outside versatility and ran a 4.71 40-yard dash at Purdue’s pro day this week.” - Kevin Hanson, SI.com

#Purdue DE George Karlaftis



6-foot-4, 266



Speed to power rusher — with well schooled hand usage/counter moves. High effort player. Can pick up sacks late in the down. Lacks lower body twitch/explosiveness. Fits as a strong side DE in a pro front. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/YxjAHkdH1v — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 30, 2022

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

2021 stats: 12 games, 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown

“After transferring from Georgia, Johnson had a fantastic season at Florida State. And he told us at the combine that he felt like he had something to prove going from the SEC to the ACC. He did that and then some, then he dominated the Senior Bowl, and followed that up with an electric workout in Indy. The Ravens drafted Odafe Oweh a year ago and he’ll get a running mate with Johnson here.” - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

“A year ago, Baltimore took Odafe Oweh in the first round. The team attempted to sign Za’Darius Smith in free agency but that agreement fell through. The team’s intentions were clear and it stands to reason that they still have an interest in upgrading the position. Johnson, paired with Oweh, gives the Ravens a formidable pair of edge rushers.” - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

“Johnson fills an immediate need for the Ravens, as their pass rusher depth is a bit lacking at the moment following Za’Darius Smith spurning Baltimore for the Minnesota Vikings. He’s a difference-maker both rushing the quarterback and as a run defender, providing the versatility that the Ravens love so much.” - Kevin Oestreicher, Ravens Wire

“Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum would be a good pick after the Ravens lost Bradley Bozeman to free agency. But could the Ravens afford to ignore Johnson’s fall out of the top 10 right into their lap at No. 14? They were in the bottom 10 last year in sacks (34), and only Tyus Bowser (seven sacks) and Odafe Oweh (five) made much of a dent there. Johnson had 12 sacks and 46 pressures at FSU in 2021, frequently using his quick feet, powerful hands and arsenal of pass-rush moves to overwhelm blockers. If Linderbaum does end up with the Ravens, I’d bet it comes after a trade down the Round 1 board.” - Todd McShay, ESPN

“Adding a pass rusher with Johnson’s production is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Ravens. He finished with 22 run stops to go with his 14 sacks for the Seminoles last year. The Ravens know how to find and develop pass rushers immediately (see Odafe Oweh), and Johnson will be no exception for a defense that’s getting plenty of talent back from injured reserve.” - Jeff Kerr, CBS Sports

“The Ravens have been in on a number of edge rushers this offseason. After being scorned by both Za’Darius Smith and Bobby Wagner, the Ravens could go in one of two ways with edge rusher Jermaine Johnson or linebacker Devin Llyod here. The chance to pair Johnson with Jayson Oweh here is too good to pass up in this mock draft.” - JC Allen, Pewter Report

Jermaine Johnson is the only guy that Ekwonu struggled to handle this year. Though then again, *everyone* struggled with Johnson so it's not really a red flag to me.



Both should go top 10 imo. pic.twitter.com/6wSg2DGxVy — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 30, 2022

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection

“The Ravens have needs in the interior on both sides of the football, but all of their fans’ most popular selections have been on defense. Devonte Wyatt is being overshadowed a lot during the pre-draft process by his Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Travon Walker, but he has been arguably the best player of the three. He posted impressive PFF grades in all areas last season and was a dominant force at the Senior Bowl, earning the best PFF grade of any defender during the practices.” - Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

“Lamar Jackson is the face of the Baltimore Ravens right now but this is still a franchise that has been known historically for its play on the defensive side of the ball. Even now with Jackson and the offense looking vastly improved — when he’s healthy, of course — the Ravens continue to boast a strong defense.

That shouldn’t change especially if they continue to focus on that side of the ball in the draft, which they do here with the selection of Devonte Wyatt from Georgia. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 304-pounds, Wyatt could play end in the Ravens’ three-man line but also slide inside on four-man fronts as well.” - Randy Gurzi, NFL Spin Zone

Devonte Wyatt's (95) lateral agility/movement skills at over 300-pounds are crazy pic.twitter.com/0Qmsnwbs1x — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) April 4, 2022

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“Baltimore needs a new center after letting Bradley Bozeman walk, and Linderbaum’s a much better value here than at No. 14. The team hit a home run with Iowa lineman Marshal Yanda years ago, so picking up this Hawkeye seems like a natural fit.” - Chad Reuter, NFL Network

You often hear that a center has his "head on a swivel". Speaks to awareness. Awareness shows up everywhere in Tyler Linderbaum game. Can't say how many times I've seen him pick up a penetrating defender, off his block. EYES UP BLOCKER. pic.twitter.com/SU8ZWiFBY0 — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) April 5, 2022

CB Andrew Booth, Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and one interception.

“Booth’s a top-20 talent who is still available because of injuries. The Ravens simply need more bodies at cornerback, so they take a shot on his athleticism and nasty attitude outside.” - Chad Reuter, NFL Network

Andrew Booth also plays with his hair on fire in the run game. He plays the run aggressively and likes to attack the ball carrier before they can get downfield. pic.twitter.com/Jv5eOhXxnn — Mike (@bengals_sans) April 7, 2022

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

“I’m not sure there’s a prospect in this draft class who seeks contact — and looks to completely dominate his opponent — more than this guy. Penning is a nasty, light-footed, 6-7 mauler who had his way with defensive linemen while starring at Northern Iowa. And then he was tremendous against top-level competition at the Senior Bowl, opening eyes everywhere. He can play tackle or guard. More protection for Lamar Jackson.” - Peter Schrager, NFL Network

I could easily post a bunch of Trevor Penning's pancake blocks - some of them are truly impressive - but these ones mean more to me watching him drive a defender several yards off the ball to create a crease for running back to explode through. pic.twitter.com/vn6tTjn8Kf — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) April 7, 2022

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“Just like that, after his pro day, all the questions surrounding Derek Stingley Jr. are gone. To be fair, it was reasonable to be wary of the injuries. But Stingley is fully healthy now, and he proved it this past week. At LSU’s Pro Day, Stingley ran a 4.44 and likely could’ve run faster had he been further along in his recovery. He also jumped 38.5″ in the vertical. Stingley is an elite athlete, and he supplements that athleticism with smooth technique and ball skills on tape. He’s a wise long-term investment for Baltimore.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network