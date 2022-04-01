Ravens News 4/1: Underrated Prospects and more

Bisciotti, who said he “generally” agrees with aggressive play-calling, was “100%” in favor of the 2-point try against Pittsburgh, but not so against Green Bay. The reasons had more to do with his feelings for Harbaugh than in-game strategy. “Let me tell you this: I was against it [in the loss to Green Bay] because I don’t want John to be criticized,” he said. “When I talked to John and I said, ‘I didn’t agree with it this time, but it was because of you’ — we were at home, we battled hard, we were shocking the world, and if we lose to Aaron Rodgers in overtime, everybody says, ‘Good for you, hell of a try.’ John can’t get criticized for that. “I didn’t like it because the minute it failed, I knew my coach was going to get criticized. That’s why I was against it, not because I’m fundamentally against aggressiveness. I’m exactly the opposite. I love the aggressive call. I just said, ‘Please, God, make it so you don’t take [criticism] for weeks.’”

Steve Bisciotti talks about the Ravens moving on from injuries, roster needs and how the draft can help - Jeff Zrebiec

On where he sees holes on the roster: “I’d say pass rusher, corner. We’ll get Daelin Hayes back. John was high on him. (Jaylon) Ferguson is kind of interesting. Everybody thinks he didn’t live up, but he was a third-round pick from a small school and he’s a hell of a run defender. He’s a hell of an edge setter. We took Courtney Upshaw in the second round and he kind of settled in as a really solid run defender. We need to get in the backfield more, there’s no doubt about it. That goes hand-in-hand with the corners. If you can cover for that extra second, those guys get to the quarterback. It’s not surprising that we gave up the yardage that we gave up and we didn’t sack as much. But I don’t see anything as glaring on offense as I do with (defense). Once we secured the free safety, I thought that was a sneaky need. And defensive line, too. It could be an all-defensive draft for all I know and I’d be more than happy with that. The offensive guys that we’re talking about are third tight end, third or fourth running back, eighth offensive lineman. I think we can plug-and-play with a few guys who can earn starting jobs here with the first few picks.”

Jordan Davis’ 3 Best NFL Fits - Ryan Fowler

BALTIMORE RAVENS After the losses of Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, more is needed within the interior for newly minted defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. Enter Davis who would slide immediately in at nose to anchor Derek Wolfe and Brandon Washington. While he has the versatility to slide out and play as an odd-front defensive end, wherever he aligns, two blockers will follow, and with Patrick Queen and Odafe Oweh lurking as playmakers at the second level, inserting Davis will allow one-on-one opportunities for Oweh, and gaps to eat up for guys like Queen and Malik Harrison.

DT DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA Last season, Georgia’s defense was ridiculous, stocked full of athletically gifted NFL-caliber players. Players like Jermaine Johnson II even had to transfer away from the program just to get the opportunity to showcase their play. Because of all of that talent, attention seems to be getting drawn away from Wyatt, who generated the best PFF grade of any defensive lineman on the team and the second-best grade of any Georgia defender. While Jordan Davis could get drafted in the top half of the first round because of the potential of the player he could become, Wyatt is already a wrecking ball. He was the best-graded defender at the Senior Bowl and is a prototypical player in terms of traits. T MAX MITCHELL, LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE This is a very strong class for offensive linemen and offensive tackles in particular. Of course, all the focus will be on the guys at the top, but that means there are some potential steals to be had lower in the draft. And one potential steal is Louisiana Lafayette’s Max Mitchell. Mitchell obviously comes with some level-of-competition concerns, but he earned the single highest PFF grade among the nation’s tackles in 2021. He allowed just 13 pressures across 430 pass-blocking snaps playing right tackle, and just one of those pressures came against Texas, where he was pass protecting on 47 snaps and also had to play on the left side. Mitchell isn’t the best athlete in the world, but his technique is excellent, and his play has been spectacular against a lower level of competition. He’s precisely the kind of offensive lineman who often gets overlooked at draft time but ends up starting games quickly and making an impact, even if his ceiling is limited at the next level.

Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux Biggest weakness: Effectiveness in his hands Thibodeaux is a rare cat. He looked like a future top 10 pick as an 18-year-old freshman in 2019. Seriously. Unreal talent. And who of all people understands how athletic Thibodeaux is? Thibodeaux himself, right? It led him to leaning heavily on his burst, bend, and closing speed more so than any other rushers I’ve scouted since Myles Garrett. Yes, more than Chase Young. All that leads me to is this — Thibodeaux’s hand work has to get better. He flashes a pass-rushing move on occasion. It’s not as if he has no plan at the snap. But when you’re as overwhelmingly athletic even against top-tier talent in college, you simply don’t have to be a fundamentally sound technician. In the NFL, you have to be.

2022 Ravens Draft Watch: Jermaine Johnson II - Ken Zalis