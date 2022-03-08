Ravens News 3/8: Overpriced Free Agents and more

Calais Campbell, DE Age: 35 2021 statistics: Campbell had a solid year against the run, finishing with 49 tackles and five tackles for loss, but he was held to just 1 1/2 sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 15 games. Campbell wants to play a 15th NFL season. The Ravens have interest and DeCosta has communicated that to Campbell, but they also want to get younger and more explosive on the defensive front. If it comes down to money, they probably won’t be the highest bidder. Campbell also wants to win a Super Bowl before he retires, so he’s going to have to decide whether Baltimore is the best place for him to do that. This could go either way and will depend largely on the interest Campbell is getting elsewhere. Verdict: Stays Patrick Ricard, FB Age: 27 2021 statistics: The bruising fullback was the primary lead blocker for one of the league’s better running games, and he mixed in eight catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in 14 games. Ricard fits the Ravens better than any other team. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has been a key offensive cog and plays with the physicality the Ravens love. The Ravens have spoken to Ricard about an extension, but the two sides seem to have a difference of opinion on how much that should cost. Early buzz is that Ricard’s camp is looking more for solid tight end value rather than just being the highest-paid fullback. The Ravens’ re-signing of fullback Ben Mason doesn’t guarantee Ricard is gone, but it sure reflects the uncertainty of a return. Verdict: Goes

Ravens Boost Their Pass Rush in Latest Mock Draft - Todd Karpovich

SI’s Draft Bible has the Ravens selecting Michigan defensive end David Ojabo with their first-round selection. “The Ravens could go back to the wishing well in search of a developmental rusher in Ojabo, considering that Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are both set to hit the open market,” Ric Serritella wrote. “Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush. Ojabo transitions his bull rush to an outside rip also preceded by a push-pull. His lateral agility and explosiveness make him tough to block on an island as he beats quick sets with an inside spin. He occasionally sets up the outside track with an inside jab. Ojabo’s motor is good, getting home without winning the hand battle at times. When he extends, he utilizes his very good length and keeps blockers out of his frame. He collapses inside off of extension against blockers with horizontal pads. Ojabo is a good wrap-up tackler who has the awareness to go for the football and force fumbles when he is unable to finish the sack with a tackle. His springy athleticism gives him great range to the sideline and allows him to cover tight ends underneath.”

NFL Combine 2022: Biggest winners and losers at every position - Michael Renner

9 Players who deserve more attention after 2022 NFL Combine - Ryan Fowler