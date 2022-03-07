Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 7: Tyler Linderbaum and cornerback heavy

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released.

Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

“Penning played left tackle for the Panthers, but he could slide over to the right side if Stanley returns healthy. Penning had a great Senior Bowl; he is a road grader in the run game who can plow over defenders. We know the Ravens want to run the ball, so Penning fits their style of play.” - Mel Kiper, ESPN

“It’s been said by a million people now, but Trevor Penning really is a Baltimore Raven. But he’s not just a Ravens fit because he has a physical on-field attitude — he also fits the team’s scheme and needs. Penning’s physical nature comes in both the passing game and in the run game. He’s a perfect fit for Baltimore’s downhill rushing attack. He’s a disrespectful finisher and will be an immediate upgrade in pass protection over what Baltimore fielded in 2021. Stingley might be the best player/scheme/coaching fit, but Penning is the best city fit in this 2022 NFL Mock Draft. As they did with Ben Cleveland, Baltimore will welcome Penning’s tenacity.” - Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

Trevor Penning watches scary movies the night before games. Then he does this. @MoveTheSticks pic.twitter.com/ziZDuchBP3 — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) February 26, 2022

DL Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, six sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss

“Baltimore is not going to be too distraught about losing Stingley when it reevaluates its options and find that Walker is available. The Ravens have a front office known for making smart decisions in the draft and not overthinking an obvious talent. Walker feels like another player that Baltimore is able to turn into an All-Pro talent.” Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

“Walker feels like a Ravens selection. Big, long, athletic. Wins with his movement skills at close to 280 pounds.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

Travon Walker (6t over TE) just dominates tight ends thoroughly.



Nakobe Dean lived a life of luxury at UGA lol pic.twitter.com/hk054iHkTv — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) March 1, 2022

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“The team’s success with eight-time Pro Bowler Marshal Yanda could prompt general manager Eric DeCosta to fish in the Hawkeye pond again when searching for a potential replacement for pending free agent Bradley Bozeman. As an exceptional athlete with a refined technical game, Linderbaum could step in and dominate from Day 1.” - Bucky Brooks, NFL Network

“ The Ravens have been reluctant to pay for interior offensive line talent 一 Matt Skura and Ryan Jensen are two notable players who were allowed to walk 一 so there’s a good chance free agent center Bradley Bozeman signs elsewhere. Linderbaum would be an obvious target if the center job remains open heading into the draft.” - Ryan McCrystal, Sharp Football Analysis

“If history repeats itself, the Ravens will move on from Bradley Bozeman. And if that’s the case, center becomes an immediate need. It just so happens that at the combine, general manager Eric DeCosta said Linderbaum shares a lot of the same qualities with former Iowa and longtime Raven Marshal Yanda. Linderbaum could be the Ravens’ next great interior offensive lineman.” - Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

How many times has the best player on the #2 ranked team in the country been a center?#Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum with another near-flawless performance on Saturday. Outstanding reach/cut off quickness. Zero pressures allowed. pic.twitter.com/aRsRwLOaeS — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 11, 2021

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

2021 stats: 13 games, 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, and three sacks

“After starting the season at 8-3 in 2021, the Baltimore Ravens would lose six straight to finish outside the playoff picture. The Ravens were hit with more injuries than any other team in the NFL last season and were incredibly unlucky down the stretch. The Ravens need help on the defensive line. Still, with Johnson and Karlaftis off the board, they will address their secondary needs by selecting Ahmad Gardner from the University of Cincinnati.

Gardner’s value has been all across the board early this off-season, where some scouts have him in the top ten while others have him bring drafted in the back-half of the first. This pick would give the Ravens one of the most talented cover corners in the draft. Gardner had one of the best seasons for a cornerback, and his ball skills are elite. His versatility in both man and zone concepts is something that teams will covet, and he’s an excellent fit for Baltimore.” - Kevin Coleman, Fantasy Pros

Hard not to notice #Cincinnati DB Ahmad Gardner while watching film on the Cincy defense. Was called PI but he does a great job mirroring and recovering, getting his head around and playing through the hands of the receiver.



His length is ideal for the modern NFL. pic.twitter.com/TSOb3ev09D — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) January 7, 2021

CB Andrew Booth Jr, Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and one interception.

“The Ravens ended the season with an injury-riddled mess at cornerback. They need to rejuvenate their coverage to boost their blitzing scheme. Booth has fine size, strength and aggressiveness, combining that well with big-play ball skills.” - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Andrew Booth Jr. thread—



Booth is bailing and showcasing his insane athleticism and ball skills. Does a nice job keeping his feet active at the stem, leveraging the sideline, then gets FREAKY to attack the ball.



This dude is so fun to watch it’s nuts. pic.twitter.com/XvpSjL0JUD — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 12, 2022

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

2021 stats: 12 games, 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

“After a monster season at Florida State last season where he established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the country with 14 sacks, Johnson continued his momentum into the senior bowl where he was arguably the most impressive player of the entire week.” - Brendan Donahue, Sharp Football Analysis

Jermaine Johnson (FSU, EDGE) is a fun study. He was awesome at the Senior Bowl, and his film doesn’t really disappoint either. Just another name towards the top of this crazy good pass rusher group. pic.twitter.com/M3k7yidazb — Dante Collinelli (@DanteCollinelli) March 1, 2022

OL Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

“Green plays angry, which immediately makes him a good fit in Baltimore. He can plays outside or inside and at Texas A&M he lined up against some of the best defensive linemen and edge rushers in the country. The Ravens need help at offensive tackle and Green, who may ultimately play inside in the NFL, provides the unit with some versatility.” - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

Kenyon Green is ready to start tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9KZ5cZH6hP — Bob Sturm (@SportsSturm) February 21, 2022

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“The proverbial ceiling for Derek Stingley Jr. is quite high. He showcased an elite ability to cover a variety of receivers — and elite receivers at that — during the 2019 season. However, the proverbial floor is similarity quite low, as he never quite rebounded to form following the 2020 season. Still, Stingley possesses a raw ability that is unmatched in this class. The gamble here at pick No. 14 is worthy of the type of high-end play he can present.” - Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network