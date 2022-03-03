Ravens News 3/3: Results in Context and more

“I have a lot of admiration for Calais as a person and as a player and as a leader,” DeCosta said. “I’m hopeful that we can bring him back. We’d love to bring him back. He’s a guy that plays winning football and he does as much for the team and the organization in the building as he does on the field. I have a lot of respect for him.” “We have always believed, and still believe, that you’ve got to stop the run,” he said. “That’s kind of a Ravens tenet. On the other hand, teams are throwing the ball more and more, teams are using the passing game more and more. The running game is maybe not what it was for most teams five years ago, 10 years ago. We’ve always wanted a strong defensive line, guys that could two-gap and stop the run. In saying that, we also want guys that can rush the passer.” With the Ravens expected to meet with player agents in Indianapolis this week, DeCosta indicated that more roster moves could be completed soon. In some cases, the Ravens can create salary cap space by converting salaries to bonuses and by releasing players. “We have had multiple discussions and meetings on the moves that we feel we need to make moving forward. I think in the coming weeks, you’ll start to see us make roster moves and transactions.”

“J.K. specifically, obviously suffered a serious knee injury but he’s a young player, a hungry player, he’s got a great mindset and he’s been working very, very hard,” DeCosta said. “We are very, very confident he’ll come back and be the type of player that he was two years ago.” “It was certainly a big blow,” DeCosta said. “Losing J.K. and then Gus Edwards and then Justice Hill, all three of our guys, three of our mainstay players. Losing those guys in the span of two weeks was very, very challenging as an organization. Saying that, we are very confident that those guys will all come back this year and play winning football for us.”

Ravens sign OLB Von Miller Projected terms: One year, $17 million | Per year: $17 million A key piece of the Rams’ Super Bowl rotation, he has the flexibility to be picky at 33, and a big one-year payday allows him a chance to latch onto another contender before re-evaluating in 2023. Baltimore gets itself a plug-and-play No. 1 edge man.

2. S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME: BALTIMORE RAVENS We’ll start with the obvious, Hamilton will almost certainly not play for the Ravens in the 2022-23 NFL season, as the Ravens pick 14th and on 2022 College Big Data Bowl winner Jack Lichtenstein’s consensus big board, he ranks fourth while Benjamin Robinson’s Grinding the Mocks expected draft position (EDP) comfortably has him within the top 10. For the Ravens to realistically acquire him, they would need to trade up into the top 10, breaking a decade-long trend where their only first-round trade-up was to snag Lamar Jackson at pick No. 32 in 2018. So why is Hamilton a fit with the Ravens? During his last season at Notre Dame, he spent 20% of his snaps in the box, 27% as a deep safety and 51% in the slot. Coupling this extreme versatility with his athletic numbers reported by Bruce Feldman in his annual “Freaks List,” there is plenty of reason to believe he can do anything a defense asks him. This doesn’t even mention his ludicrous production statistics, such as his run defense stuff rate, which ranked 39th among all 348 defensive backs that have been drafted since 2015. He is particularly interesting with the Ravens because he would be playing with one of the more creative defensive minds in football — Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who was more multiple with his single-high and two-high safety looks at Michigan. Macdonald would deploy Hamilton in a variety of roles and solve problems wherever they arise.

Positional needs: Offensive line, defensive line, outside linebacker, middle linebacker, cornerback, safety It will be a successful offseason if: The Ravens significantly improve in the trenches. Ravens officials emphasized the need to fortify the offensive line to better protect Lamar Jackson. But Baltimore also has to upgrade its pass rush to get after opposing quarterbacks. Last season, the Ravens allowed a franchise-worst 57 sacks and recorded just 34 sacks (22nd in the NFL). Prospect to watch at the combine: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa Because of his physicality when finishing blocks, Penning fits what the franchise has looked for in the past. The Ravens have questions across the offensive line, and Penning could be an option at tackle or guard.

Four things to watch for at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine - Cynthia Frelund