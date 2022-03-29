Lamar Jackson’s “obsession” with a Super Bowl a possible reason for the lack of a contract extension

For the Baltimore Ravens, the offseason has centered around a possible contract extension for Lamar Jackson. The team has indicated at every point that they want him now and for the long-term, but it’s been expressed that reason for a lack of a contract has not been with the Ravens, but with Jackson.

During the end of season press conference with Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, the notable comment was, “We will work at Lamar’s urgency.”

Today, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti spoke during the annual league owners meeting and more information has been released regarding the contract negotiations, and it’s not a step forward as hoped.

“Unless [Lamar] has a change of heart and calls Eric and says, ‘I’m ready,’” Bisciotti said. “But it’s like, Eric can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done.’”

A possible reason for the lack of a deal could be Jackson’s desire to win a Super Bowl. According to Bisciotti, it’s an obsession.

“It’s unique as hell... The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy,” Bisciotti said. “I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.’”

This is all to say Jackson’s not expected to sign a contract extension this season. Be it because he doesn’t feel ‘worthy’ or not, or if he wants the Super Bowl championship as a bargaining chip for the deal, it sounds like the Jackson will be operating under the fifth-year option for the 2022 season.