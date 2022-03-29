Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announces John Harbaugh has signed a three-year contract extension

On Tuesday, Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti announced that Head Coach John Harbaugh is getting rewarded for his efforts with the hope that he will guide the franchise to greater prosperity going forward in the form of a three-year contract extension.

This extension comes following just his second losing season at the helm, having a three-year playoff streak snapped and ending the year on a six-game losing skid. Despite all of that, Harbaugh had arguably his best season to date from a pure coaching perspective in 2021 given all the adversity his team endured and overcame.

Even after being ravaged by injuries before the regular season even kicked off, the Ravens got off to a hot start to the year and were the No. 1 seed in the AFC at one point before the injuries continued to mount and ultimately became too much to bear.

Harbaugh is the winningest coach in franchise history with a 137-88 record, an 11-8 playoff record, and a Super Bowl title under his belt. He is beloved by his players and staff, highly regarded and respected around the league, and is one of the best personalities in the NFL.

Under his stewardship for the past 14 years, the Ravens have been one of the most well-run and consistently contending organizations. He has helped develop two franchise quarterbacks and built a strong reputation as a ‘players’ coach’ which is not easy to maintain for an extended period of time while still commanding respect in the locker room and among his staff.

With Harbaugh locked up for the foreseeable future, hopefully, Bisciotti and General Manager Eric DeCosta can get the same done for Lamar Jackson before the quarterback market explodes again.