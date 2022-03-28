Ravens “playing it safe” with four players returning from injury; will modify practices for 2022 season

The Baltimore Ravens went through tribulations during the 2021 season. In all, more than 20 Ravens suffered season-ending injuries, including multiple All-Pro players. This has lead to the Ravens taking a more cautious approach to the upcoming 2022 season, as John Harbaugh announced during the annual league owners meeting that they’re “playing it safe” with multiple returning players and modifying their practice schedule to better accommodate the players.

Harbaugh fielded questions about linebacker Odafe Oweh, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Harbaugh said Oweh would be good to go from offseason shoulder surgery. For Dobbins and Edwards, Harbaugh was optimistic but staying cautious.

“J.K. and Gus, those guys are doing a good job and working hard,” Harbaugh said. “To what degree they’ll be ready? We’ll have to see. It’s still a process for those two guys. I can’t wait to see them when they get back...They look good. [They’re in] Good spirits. We’ll probably play it safe a little bit with those guys and take our time and just bring them along for the season.”

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, both running backs “will likely start camp on the PUP list.”

Harbaugh also expressed excitement for Stanley’s return, but approached with caution.

“[Stanley] told me he’s doing great,” Harbaugh said. “I can’t wait to see him back. He should be back for the offseason program. He’ll be still rehabbing at that point in time. We won’t be hurrying him back into practice by any stretch. We’ll be looking to get him back for the season.”

Harbaugh also announced they’ll be modifying their practices to minimize injury risk for the players.

“We’re going to approach training camp— big picture schedule differently in terms of the way we ran. In terms of the way we time practices, how long we’re on the field and what we’re doing on the field. How we pace the rhythm of the practices and even within the practices... It’s priority one, for sure.”