Ravens ‘talking regularly’ with Calais Campbell about returning

During Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh’s press conference, it was announced Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and current free agent defensive end Calais Campbell are still in communication with one another.

Harbaugh said that DeCosta and Calais Campbell are talking regularly — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 28, 2022

Campbell, 35, is an unrestricted free agent after two seasons in Baltimore. During that team, he has been his typical dominant self. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal said “there is no explanation for why Campbell is still effective at his age,” ranking him No. 21 on his top 101 NFL free agents list.

Campbell hasn’t quite filled the stat sheet as many hoped, but his presence was known on the field throughout the season, where he amassed 31 total pressures and one brilliant field goal block that helped in their comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5.

The Ravens have few players on the roster at defensive line, and none of them can quite fill the void Campbell would leave if he were to depart. It’s a good sign the Ravens and Campbell are in talks about returning. It also bodes well Campbell isn’t out visiting other teams, as he’s taken some time away from football to enjoy some sight-seeing in Egypt.