Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 10: Heavy in the trenches

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released.

Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

CB Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

2021 stats: 11 games, 37 tackles, five pass deflections, three tackles for loss, and one interception.

“The addition of Marcus Williams will help their overall defensive coverage—a proven commodity at safety is pivotal. The division received a huge earthquake-esque move by the Cleveland Browns adding Deshaun Watson. Therefore, the need for sticky man-cover corners has risen a little. Andrew Booth Jr. is an explosive athlete with twitchy movement skills to mirror opposing receivers. This move allows the Ravens to get back to confident press-man coverage.” - Damian Parson, The Draft Network

“With Marcus Peters heading into the final year of his contract and coming off an ACL injury, the Ravens look to the future at the cornerback spot. Booth brings size and playmaking instincts to Baltimore and could start opposite Marlon Humphrey early in his career.” - Danny Kelly, The Ringer

Andrew Booth Jr. thread—



Booth is bailing and showcasing his insane athleticism and ball skills. Does a nice job keeping his feet active at the stem, leveraging the sideline, then gets FREAKY to attack the ball.



This dude is so fun to watch it’s nuts. pic.twitter.com/XvpSjL0JUD — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) January 12, 2022

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions

“Even though McDuffie balled out on the outside for the Huskies this season, we get Tyrann Matthieu vibes when we watch him. He has the athleticism to line up anywhere — and he told us at the combine that he can do just that at the next level.” - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

“I have a long-running love affair with Washington defensive backs, and McDuffie is the latest. Some teams will be scared off by his size, and I understand that, but he’s so quick and versatile. He also plays bigger than he is, and is a terrific tackler who will provide support in the run game.” - Tony Fornelli, CBS Sports

Trent McDuffie is CB__ in the Draft pic.twitter.com/Rexb3nyphU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 21, 2022

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

2021 stats: 12 games, 39 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries

“There goes the big man George Karlaftis as the Baltimore Ravens halt his slide here. Karlaftis is, by all means, a potential top-10 pick. But with the rise on quarterbacks, the Ravens are gifted his services at pick No. 14. Edge may not even be their top need. But in a draft where these edge defenders will be coveted, selecting Karlaftis here — or trading down — is in play. Karlaftis is terrific with his strength and balance, as well as providing potential versatility to use along the defensive line.” - Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

“Baltimore’s signing of Morgan Moses eliminates the dire need at offensive tackle. Karlaftis plays with the passion and effort the Ravens covet.” - Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

“Best available Greek Freak, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound football gym rat who can team with bookend Odafe Oweh to hound the quarterback. Remember, John Harbaugh and Eric DeCosta were left at the altar by Za’Darius Smith, and blitz-crazed Wink Martindale has moved to East Rutherford.” - Steve Serby, New York Post

How do you beat the read game? Confuse the mesh.



George Karlaftis III (@TheGK3) plays it perfectly... leading to a big TFL. pic.twitter.com/cBwwC1U8w7 — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) March 7, 2021

NT Travis Jones, UConn

2021 stats: 11 games, 48 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

“The Ravens added Michael Pierce to play nose tackle in free agency, but he is merely a stop-gap. Jones displayed elite potential at the Senior Bowl and Combine and is a perfect fit for the Ravens defense. He is a mix between Linval Joseph and Javon Hargrave and will help the Ravens return to form as one of the top defenses in the NFL.” - Jack Borowsky, SI.com

#UConn IDL Travis Jones (DT #57):



6-4, 330



Massive A gap presence that has a lot of twitch overall. This is a three-down player that has some standout reps as a pass rusher and his presence frees others on the second and third levels of the defense. pic.twitter.com/3d5pdtCYyl — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 26, 2022

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“The Ravens would likely be thrilled with this scenario. They just let Bradley Bozeman, who started at center in 2021 and left guard in 2019 and 2020, walk in free agency, and they don’t have a replacement on the roster. Linderbaum would be an improvement, not just an instant replacement. As I’ve said a couple times, he’s one of the best center prospects of the past decade. Defensive end is another position to watch here. Offensive tackle would have been in play, too, but Baltimore added right tackle Morgan Moses in free agency.” - Mel Kiper, ESPN

“Baltimore allowed Bradley Bozeman to depart via free agency, so Linderbaum’s pro-ready game seems an excellent fit. I can imagine former Raven (and Iowa Hawkeye) Marshal Yanda gave the team’s administration and coaches a glowing endorsement.” - Chad Reuter, NFL Network

“Last season’s starting center Bradley Bozeman signed with Panthers, thrusting former 2020 undrafted free agent Trystan Colon-Castillo into the projected starting center job. They could definitely benefit from upgrading at the position in Round 1 by drafting plug-in-play center Tyler Linderbaum. He has graded out as PFF’s No. 1 center in the nation over the last two seasons. Linderbaum also owns the second-highest run grade among all OL in the nation, which bodes well for him in a run-heavy system. The dude is a mauler. Ravens general manager Eric Decosta compared Linderbaum to Marshal Yanda saying “…that he [Linderbaum] can really be the centerpiece of your OL.” Andrew Erickson, Fantasy Pros

Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum has some juice. That is a 6-3 and 290lbs center running stride-for-stride with his RB on an 80 yard TD pic.twitter.com/XCVLIx0L7L — Jack Brentnall (@Jack_Brentnall) January 6, 2022

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

2021 stats: 12 games, 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

“They upgraded the secondary in free agency, so it’s time to add an edge to go with Odafe Oweh, last year’s top pick. Johnson would give them a nice combination off the edge.” - Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

“The Ravens are retooling their defense again with Harbaugh loyalist Mike Macdonald, who’s back in Baltimore after a productive year as Michigan’s defensive coordinator. Regardless, the Ravens are still the Ravens and Johnson can bend the corner in ways everybody in Baltimore will surely love.” - Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

My jaw completely hit the floor on this rep from Jermaine Johnson. pic.twitter.com/sALGkDjoBu — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) March 22, 2022

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss

“What a show this man put on at the Combine: a 4.78 40 and a 32-inch vertical – at 341 pounds! If Baltimore doesn’t take him here, he wouldn’t have to wait much longer.” - Dan Roche, NBC Sports Philadelphia

“Baltimore may have more of a need at the edge rusher position after losing out on Za’Darius Smith but Davis is that big body up the middle that they have deployed in their defense previously. He would free up Patrick Queen to make more plays in space.” Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

“Davis lands in a rightful place for him, Baltimore, whose defense is predicated on physically overwhelming its opponents.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

The Kentucky game was such a masterclass from Jordan Davis pic.twitter.com/kchDZoCujN — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) March 22, 2022

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

2021 stats: 11 games, 70 receptions, 1058 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 15.1 yards per catch, four attempts, 76 rushing yards and one touchdown.

“The Ravens need more talent around Lamar Jackson, so they add a top receiver prospect in Wilson, who is a polished route runner and at his best after the catch.” - Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL Network

Garrett Wilson does everything so smooth. pic.twitter.com/OTA6gAqqZz — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) March 18, 2022

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

“The Ravens have a fairly strong roster after free agency. They got their nose tackle in Michael Pierce and their rangy free safety in Marcus Williams. The needs are slowly dwindling for Baltimore, but an underrated one is tackle. Ronnie Stanley is great when he’s healthy — but that’s becoming less and less often. With Ikem Ekwonu, they can either have a strong succession plan in place or shift Ekwonu between tackle and guard if needed.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

#NCState OT Ikem Ekwonu



6-4, 320



Combination of power, pliers for hands, natural athleticism, and displays non-stop playing effort at the line of scrimmage. pic.twitter.com/kW6ISfim98 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 26, 2022

WR Drake London, USC

2021 stats: Eight games, 88 receptions, 1084 receiving yards, 12.3 yards per catch and seven touchdowns.

“The Ravens could live without another receiver, but they still lack a true No. 1 receiving target at the position. A big-bodied Drake London will free up things on the underneath and deep down the field for Marquise Brown along with tight end Mark Andrews.” - Schuyler Callihan, SI.com