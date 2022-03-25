Report: Bobby Wagner visits the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been active and strategically aggressive since the new year began. It seems they aren’t slowing down anytime soon.

A couple of days after bringing in veteran pass rushers Arden Key and Rasheem Green for visits, they reportedly hosted another free agent defender that played in the NFC West in 2021 — Bobby Wagner.

After remaining unsigned since his release from the Seattle Seahawks on March 9, Wagner’s market has begun to heat up. He visited the reigning Superbowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday. Given the fact that he left without signing a deal and will likely do the same following his reported visit with the Ravens, Wagner will continue to explore his options.

The eight-time Pro Bowler spent the first 10 years of his career in Seattle. During his illustrious tenure with the Seahawks, Wagner established himself as one of the best and most dominant defenders of his generation and was a key member of a legendary defense that won Super Bowl XLVIII.

He started all but one of his 151 career games and amassed over 1,300 tackles. This includes at least 100 in each year, 68 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, 78 quarterback hits, 11 interceptions, 60 pass deflections, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, and four touchdowns.

If he does end up signing with the Ravens, it would more than makeup for missing out on reuniting with Za’Darius Smith — even if they don’t add to their edge defender depth chart until the draft. He’d take pressure off of ascending third-year pro Patrick Queen in the middle of the defense and elevate his play. The inside linebacker position would become one of strength again in Baltimore.