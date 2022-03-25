Ravens News 3/25: Value, Fit and more

Ravens: Mogan Moses, RT Contract: Three years, $15 million ($5.5 million guaranteed) Average annual value rank: 11th Scheme: Gap scheme, spread option The Ravens struggled in pass protection last season. Left tackle Ronnie Stanleywas lost for the season, and Alejandro Villanueva struggled. Stanley should be back, and Villanueva retired. The Ravens had a big need at tackle and got one of the better right tackles in the league for only an average of $5 million a year. From a fit standpoint, Morgan Moses is what the Ravens want in an offensive lineman. The Ravens use gap scheme option concepts that require physical run blockers. Moses is a mauler in the running game who isn’t happy until he finishes with his defender on the ground. As a pass blocker, he’s not elite but is a dependable, lengthy and technically sound blocker who still moves fairly well at age 31. He should be happy being able to tee off on defenders in the running game and having an advantage against pass rushers who have to play passively for fear of Lamar Jackson’s breaking the pocket. The Ravens, arguably the most injury-ravaged teams last season, likely value Moses’ durability. He’s missed only one start since 2015.

Calais Campbell Defensive end · Age 35 Baltimore Ravens It seemed as if Campbell’s time in Baltimore was coming to an end following the Ravens’ agreement to bring back Za’Darius Smith, but after the edge rusher ultimately chose Minnesota, the Ravens have a clear need to bolster their defensive front. The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell remains a difference-maker in the trenches and is already familiar with Baltimore, even if his defensive coordinator, Don “Wink” Martindale, has left the team. The Ravens don’t have a ton of cap space and tend to reload through the draft in situations like this, but it would be easier for Campbell, who turns 36 in September, to stay in Baltimore — if the price is right.

[Arden] Key is a similar player to Baltimore’s original target in Smith in the sense he would provide the Ravens with the inside-outside versatility DeCosta prefers. New Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald possesses a brilliant defensive mind that prefers to run front multiplicity. Key, who recorded a career-high 8.0 sacks as a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, impacted opposing pockets from a variety of alignments. San Francisco lined Key up all over their front seven, including snaps from the six-technique, three-technique and wide nine alignment, among others. A former third-round selection that has spent his entire four-year career with the Seahawks, [Rasheem] Green is another defensive end that is looking to capitalize on his career-best season in 2021. Green finished second for the team lead in sacks with a healthy 6.5 quarterback takedowns. The former USC standout is a tough, hard-nosed defender that would immediately fit into Baltimore’s culture and rich history of defensive stonewalls.

Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner Bust: Dee Milliner Pick and year: No. 9 overall, 2013 draft (Jets) College: Alabama Milliner was highly sought after in the 2013 draft because of his length and productivity at a successful, blue-chip program. He had five interceptions in his final two seasons for Nick Saban and stood 6-0 and 201 pounds with 32-inch arms. He ran 4.37 at the combine and had a three-cone under 7.00 seconds. The boxes appeared to be checked. But despite plenty of experience in Saban’s man-heavy scheme, Milliner was not able to mirror quicker, more polished NFL receivers and was never given the luxury of having an elite pass rush in front of him like he had in college to consistently hurry throws from quarterbacks. Gardner is similar in that size, length, and physicality are his key traits. He was also very productive on a rising Cincinnati program. If he struggles in the NFL, it’ll likely be due to him having issues staying in-phase with receivers running intricate, quick-breaking routes.

