Free agent pass rushers Arden Key and Rasheem Green visiting Ravens

The Ravens continue their search for pass rushers

By Dustin Cox
According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, defensive end Arden Key is visiting the Ravens.

Baltimore continues to look for help in the pass rush department after a reported four-year, $35 million deal fell through with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith last week. While not on the same level as Smith, Key enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers with 6.5 sacks to go with a PFF pass-rush grade of 79.4. Key also provides similar inside versatility as a pass rusher to Smith.

Key will turn 26 in May, so there is still room for untapped potential and continued growth as opposed to signing a stop-gap veteran at the position. The LSU product was originally selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the then Oakland Raiders with the No. 87 overall pick. Key’s first three seasons in the NFL were uneventful, totaling only three sacks with the Raiders and leading to his release in April of 2021.

Key’s career took a turn for the better when he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers last offseason. After a breakout season in the red and gold, Key is now exploring his options in free agency with reported visits with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

Defensive end Rasheem Green is also visiting with the Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Another 2018 third-round pick (No. 79 overall by the Seattle Seahawks), Green also had his best statistical season in 2021 with 6.5 sacks, although with a lower PFF pass-rush grade of 51.3. At 280 pounds, Green is 40 pounds larger than Key as well as one year younger.

Signing either player should not prevent Baltimore from potentially selecting one of the top edge rushers in the draft with the No. 14 overall pick.

