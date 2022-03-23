Free agent pass rushers Arden Key and Rasheem Green visiting Ravens

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, defensive end Arden Key is visiting the Ravens.

Arden Key visiting the Ravens after previous visits with Jaguars and Lions, per a league source: — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2022

Baltimore continues to look for help in the pass rush department after a reported four-year, $35 million deal fell through with edge rusher Za’Darius Smith last week. While not on the same level as Smith, Key enjoyed a breakout season in 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers with 6.5 sacks to go with a PFF pass-rush grade of 79.4. Key also provides similar inside versatility as a pass rusher to Smith.

Arden Key is having the best year of his career under 49ers superstar DL coach Kris Kocurek, primarily lining up inside as a 3T using a silky smooth swipe move for 4 of his 5 HQ sacks this season. Another example of elite coaching unlocking disregarded talent. pic.twitter.com/QjlrLGdGEC — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 30, 2021

Key will turn 26 in May, so there is still room for untapped potential and continued growth as opposed to signing a stop-gap veteran at the position. The LSU product was originally selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the then Oakland Raiders with the No. 87 overall pick. Key’s first three seasons in the NFL were uneventful, totaling only three sacks with the Raiders and leading to his release in April of 2021.

Key’s career took a turn for the better when he signed a one-year deal with the 49ers last offseason. After a breakout season in the red and gold, Key is now exploring his options in free agency with reported visits with the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars as well.

Defensive end Rasheem Green is also visiting with the Ravens, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Ravens search for pass rush continues: Source says they are hosting #Seahawks DE Rasheem Green on a free agent visit. After a career-best 6.5 sacks last year, Green could land in Baltimore. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

Another 2018 third-round pick (No. 79 overall by the Seattle Seahawks), Green also had his best statistical season in 2021 with 6.5 sacks, although with a lower PFF pass-rush grade of 51.3. At 280 pounds, Green is 40 pounds larger than Key as well as one year younger.

Signing either player should not prevent Baltimore from potentially selecting one of the top edge rushers in the draft with the No. 14 overall pick.