Roster bonuses and guarantees kick in for two Ravens players

Back in July 2021, the Baltimore Ravens signed offensive tackle Ju’Wuan James to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million, taking a flyer on former first-round tackle who suffered an Achilles injury in April 2021. Today, James received a $500k roster bonus and the “Ravens [are] fine with that,” according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Zrebiec also reported defensive end Derek Wolfe’s $2 million base salary for the 2022 season becomes injury guaranteed. Wolfe dealt with a back injury that kept him out for the 2021 season. Wolfe also posted on Twitter that he underwent hip surgery in mid-January and that it was a success.

On the mend, hip surgery was a success. pic.twitter.com/8xHAPNGYJn — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) January 24, 2022

Wolfe has been discussing the past week as he was quoted on the “Blood Origins” hunting podcast saying, “We’ll see what happens with if I retire or not or if I keep playing. I’m not sure yet. We’ve got to see how this hip goes.”

When The Baltimore Sun quoted his comments in an article about him considering retirement, Wolfe tweeted, “I fully intend on coming back this season.”