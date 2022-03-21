Ravens re-sign fullback Patrick Ricard to a three-year deal

After a week of free agency, fullback Patrick Ricard has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year deal.

PROJECT PAT‼️



We have agreed to a three-year deal with fullback @PRic508 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/xho7LWaOhe — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 21, 2022

The details have not yet been released, but reports prior to free agency stated the Ravens were interested in making Ricard the highest-paid fullback in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if that’s the case after Ricard tested the market and was rumored to be searching for higher money as a hybrid tight end.

Yes they do. As I’ve written, Ravens seem willing to make him highest paid FB in league. Ricard wants to be paid more like a TE. If he gets good TE money, he’s probably gonna leave. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 13, 2022

Hearing some teams Baltimore Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard as a hybrid tight end option in free agency. Ricard lined up everywhere for Ravens, including inline TE. The elite run-blocker is hoping to do more, and a new team might just accommodate him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Ricard has been a staple of the offense over the past few seasons in run-blocking and as a receiving threat. Though he excels in run-blocking, he’s caught five touchdown passes in five seasons with the team.

Ricard has been a great story, signing on with the team as an undrafted free agent defensive lineman in 2017. From there, Ricard played both offense and defense, before ultimately going full-time as a fullback to protect Lamar Jackson and open running lanes for the backfield.

With the Ravens, Ricard has earned Three pro bowls, all at fullback. With his ability and lack of competition, he could add three more over the next three seasons with Baltimore.