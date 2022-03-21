 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens re-sign fullback Patrick Ricard to a three-year deal

The Pro Bowl fullback will return to Baltimore

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

After a week of free agency, fullback Patrick Ricard has re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on a three-year deal.

The details have not yet been released, but reports prior to free agency stated the Ravens were interested in making Ricard the highest-paid fullback in the NFL. It will be interesting to see if that’s the case after Ricard tested the market and was rumored to be searching for higher money as a hybrid tight end.

Ricard has been a staple of the offense over the past few seasons in run-blocking and as a receiving threat. Though he excels in run-blocking, he’s caught five touchdown passes in five seasons with the team.

Ricard has been a great story, signing on with the team as an undrafted free agent defensive lineman in 2017. From there, Ricard played both offense and defense, before ultimately going full-time as a fullback to protect Lamar Jackson and open running lanes for the backfield.

With the Ravens, Ricard has earned Three pro bowls, all at fullback. With his ability and lack of competition, he could add three more over the next three seasons with Baltimore.

