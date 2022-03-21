Ravens News 3/21: Apparent Urgency and more

Ravens’ Urgency Is Apparent in Free Agency - John Eisenberg

Seldom are they so willing to take swings when costs are higher at the outset of free agency. But seldom do they have such urgency after a disappointing season. General Manager Eric DeCosta recently said they were “probably a little embarrassed” not to make the playoffs. This is the response. No doubt, Williams’ age was a huge factor in convincing the Ravens to pursue him and give him a big deal. Seldom does a high-caliber player so young hit the market. Eric Weddle was 31 for his first game in Baltimore. Earl Thomas was 30. Williams turns 26 in September. Moses wasn’t signed to compete for a starting job. He IS the starting right tackle. His signing solidifies that side of the O-line, with Kevin Zeitler entrenched at right guard. It remains to be seen who’ll occupy the other three starting spots, but the dose of clarity is welcomed.

Ravens Offensive Line Coming Into Focus - Todd Karpovich

The addition of Morgan Moses will help solidify the right side of the line. Moses will start at right tackle next to Kevin Zeitler at guard. Moses should help the Ravens maintain a balance of running and throwing the football. “When you look at it, the game-planning and things like that, the league is … You look at the AFC, especially the AFC West – all the quarterbacks there – at some point, you’re going to have to pass the ball,” Moses said. “It’s good to have a balance of offensive linemen that can pass block, run block and do all of those things. It’s not just that I’m pass-heavy. I’m pass-heavy, pass blocking. At the same time, you realize that the game is changing as well, and you have to have players out there that are able to adapt to that. “So, I think what I’ve done over the course of my career showing that, I think getting in here, getting around the guys, learning the playbook and just running around, hopefully the leadership qualities that I bring with myself, help the team thrive. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

Center Bradley Bozeman leaves Ravens to join Carolina on one-year deal - Luke Jones

Though a robust market for his services didn’t materialize after Bozeman and the Ravens never got close to a contract extension in recent months, the 27-year-old will now join the Panthers and try to cash in next offseason. Meanwhile, the Ravens will have their sixth different Week 1 starting center since Matt Birk’s retirement following Super Bowl XLVII, a lack of continuity that’s hindered their offense at various points over the last decade. The Ravens improved their right tackle picture earlier this week by signing veteran Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million contract, but the uncertainty surrounding the health of left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s ankle still leaves a dark cloud over an offensive line that must now replace a reliable starter from the last three seasons.

DI Michael Pierce: Three years, $16.5 million ($6.75 million guaranteed) Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent in the 2020 offseason but opted out for the season. Then an injury kept him out from Weeks 5-12 of 2021, leading to his release. Pierce has been a very productive nose tackle when on the field, earning an 84.5 pass-rushing grade in 2021 with 16 quarterback pressures on just 123 pass-rush reps. He isn’t an every-down player but is a force on the interior, never missing more than three tackles in a season and earning a 90.7 run-defense grade since 2016 that ranks sixth among interior defensive linemen. Grade: Average