Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 9: Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt are popular picks

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released.

Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

2021 stats: 13 games, 39 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection

"With plenty of uncertainty along Baltimore’s veteran defensive line, drafting Wyatt looks like it could be their best move. George Karflatis and Jordan Davis would also be considered, but I believe Wyatt is Baltimore’s best choice among those three." - Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

“Let’s get crazy with Davis’ draft position. The Ravens adore oversized defensive linemen, and Davis is rather large.” - Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

“Baltimore made a splash Wednesday with the signing of former Raven Za’Darius Smith. It is easy to see that defensive front coming together but Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell are still free agents. Davis would be the latest investment in that front seven.” - Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

Devonte Wyatt is a freakazoid pic.twitter.com/kPsqMxCSCz — offszn stakes (@tomstakes) March 18, 2022

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

"Stingley didn't work out at the combine as he recovers from a foot injury, and he only played three games in '21, but it's hard to forget just how dominant he was in '19 as a freshman, where he spent practices going up against Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Terrace Marshall and Racey McMath. He's a ball hawk, not to mention an asset in the return game, and he'll only last this long because hasn't played a lot of football in the last 12 months. He shouldn't last this long, but if he does the Ravens won't wait around." - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

“This would be a sizable slide for Derek Stingley, who played sparingly over the past two seasons at LSU due to injuries. His upcoming showing at LSU’s Pro Day in the pre-draft lead up will be vital in terms of stock as a potential top 5 pick and the first cornerback off the board. The former five-star showed out as a freshman with the Tigers in 2019 and is a gifted all-around athlete. He hasn’t played as much football as you would like to see at the college level given how often he’s been on the sideline hampered by injury.” - Brad Crawford, 247sports.com

Derek Stingley Jr: Highest coverage grade among returning CBs (91.9)

pic.twitter.com/OyY8JSPB2E — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) June 3, 2021

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

"Needing to improve their offensive line, the Baltimore Ravens grab the class’ top interior prospect in Tyler Linderbaum. Using his wrestling background, Linderbaum understands leverage and how to contort his strength from any angle. He outmuscles most defenders or outwits them with his instincts and speed." - Cam Mellor, Pro Football Network

Pull those centers!!



Tyler Linderbaum...

Noah Johnson...



Beautiful work. See you boys in the 2022 Draft class pic.twitter.com/XjySvCj5QN — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 24, 2021

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss

"What a show this man put on at the Combine: a 4.78 40 and a 32-inch vertical – at 341 pounds! He skipped the bench, but may do so at UGA’s Pro Day Wednesday. If Baltimore doesn’t take him here, he wouldn’t have to wait much longer." - Dan Roche, NBC Sports

"The Ravens have a history of big bodies clogging things up inside on defense. From Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa to Haloti Ngata and Kelly Gregg, they’ve always had a proclivity for massive people movers. What separates Davis from the others is his freakish athleticism. He set a broad jump record for defensive tackles and clocked a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash… at 341 pounds!" - NBC Sports Philadelphia

“Perhaps the star of the combine after the 6-6, 341-pounder – and that’s a slimmed down version – blazed a 4.78 40 and looked great in the drills. An All-American in 2021, Davis also won the Bednarik Award as college football’s top defensive player. He should be a top priority for a a 25th-ranked defense now without veterans such as Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Houston on its front.” - Nate Davis, USA Today Sports

“The Ravens defensive line has been decimated in recent years without much talent stepping up to replenish it. Davis can fix that overnight. He’s deadly on the stunts and slants this defense loves.” - Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus

“The Ravens added some nice free agency pieces with safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce, which should allow them to go “best player available” at No. 14. Davis fits that bill as a potential BPA. The 6-foot-6, 340 pounder runs a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and was one of the best run defenders in the country last season. He’d be an excellent pick for the Ravens.” - Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus

“The Ravens have a history of big bodies clogging things up inside on defense. From Sam Adams and Tony Siragusa to Haloti Ngata and Kelly Gregg, they’ve always had a proclivity for massive people movers. What separates Davis from the others is his freakish athleticism. He set a broad jump record for defensive tackles and clocked a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash… at 341 pounds!” - Mike Mulhern, NBC Sports Philadelphia Sports

One of the top plays from studying Jordan Davis on tape this year came against UAB. His range at 6-6, 341 pounds is ridiculous. That showed up during his 4.82 40-yard time. Special athlete. pic.twitter.com/lR9Ha8k6Ct — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 5, 2022

WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

2021 stats: 12 games, 66 receptions, 1104 receiving yards, 16.7 yards per catch, 11 receiving touchdowns, 14 attempts, 112 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and eight yards per rush.

"Burks has exceptional traits to be a great with his size, catch radius, and game speed. Lamar Jackson would approve no doubt." - Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports.com

Treylon Burks could easily be utilized as a total weapon in the NFL just like Deebo Samuel.



I still think Burks is underrated as a prospect. He's a big bodied receiver with impressive top-speed who can play on the outside, from the slot or take snaps out of the backfield. WR1. pic.twitter.com/u3tWwKek91 — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) January 17, 2022

OLB David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.

"Explosive two-point stance rusher with very good length. Ojabo possesses a great get-off and burst to consistently threaten and win the outside shoulder of tackles from wide alignments. His speed causes tackles to be off-balance, allowing him to extend and knock them off balance at the top of the rush." - Zach Patraw, SI.com

“The Ravens love Odafe Oweh, their late first-rounder from 2021 and Ojabo is his best friend and also was inspired by his explosive, relentless play in getting after the quarterback, a reason why he rose up boards fast through the Combine before suffering an Achilles’ injury at his pro day. Baltimore can stash Ojabo for the future as an impactful situational pass rusher at first.” - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

David Ojabo

RAVENS REFOCUS ON MICHIGAN OLB? pic.twitter.com/v1AZZG36Jb — All_22_NFL_Cuts (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) March 18, 2022

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

2021 stats: 12 games, 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

“The Ravens appeared to land an elite edge rusher ... until Za’Darius Smith backed out of his reported four-year, $35 million deal. Baltimore is instead forced to address the position in the draft, going with the explosive Johnson, who put up big numbers at Florida State.” - Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

Watching matchup’s between top players is so much fun. Both win some and both take their lumps.



Jermaine Johnson II (DE, Florida St. #11) had been sizing this up all game and hits Ikem Ekwonu (OT, NC St. #79) with a wicked, perfectly-timed spin right as Ekwonu leans. Gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/ZsFAs2ypC7 — EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB) March 19, 2022

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“Charles Cross is one of the biggest risers as of late, which says a lot about his game. Some analysts have him going top 10, which is crazy given Ekwonu and Neal are both in this draft. Baltimore needs to protect Lamar Jackson better, and adding Cross addresses that need.” - Joe Broback, Pro Football Network