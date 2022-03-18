Bradley Bozeman agrees to terms with the Carolina Panthers

After four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Bradley Bozeman will be moving on. The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with the center on a one-year deal.

Another addition for the offensive linehttps://t.co/gq6AAwgIgX — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 18, 2022

Bozeman was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, he played in 62 games for the Ravens, and started in each contest he was available. The only game he has missed since 2019 was during Week 17 of 2021, where he was ill.

This was likely anticipated by the Ravens, who in December 2021 signed offensive lineman Patrick Mekari to a three-year contract extension worth up to $15.45 million. Mekari’s moved around the offensive line and spent time at center throughout his Ravens’ tenure, which felt a bit like they were preparing for Bozeman’s departure. The team also has Trystan Colon as a possible backup.

Bozeman was another Raven who was drafted in Day 3 and went on to develop into a quality starter. He was also an overwhelmingly beloved figure for the Ravens, with back-to-back nominations for Walter Payton Man of the Year.