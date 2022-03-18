Many Ravens free agents are still available

Heading into free agency, there were expected markets for many of the free agents for the Baltimore Ravens. Now, with “legal tampering” over and two days into free agents being allowed to sign wherever they choose, top free agents from the Ravens are still unsigned.

C Bradley Bozeman

NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal placed Bozeman as the No. 35 free agent in his top 101 free agents list. However, the starting center has yet to sign with a team and publicly there hasn’t been a big market or bidding war over the center. While he’s undoubtedly going to be in the NFL next season, it’s been interesting to see him not find a landing spot already as he was the Ravens’ marquee free agent.

A possible reason for the lack of buzz surrounding Bozeman is the center market was filled with big names and many re-signed with their original club. Ryan Jensen, Mitch Morse and Justin Britt all re-signed with their respective 2021 seasons, and one of the best centers currently, J.C. Tretter, is now available after the Cleveland Browns released him on Tuesday.

Center JC Tretter, the president of the NFLPA, is getting released by the Cleveland Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

DE Calais Campbell

It’s been all quiet on the Campbell front after CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson announced Campbell wanted to go through “a normal free agency process.”

Campbell was highly rated by Rosenthal, earning the No. 21 spot on his list and he was No. 24 on PFF’s top free agents list.

“The ageless wonder Campbell put together another very strong season at 35 years old, with his 80.8 grade well above any of the other pending free agent interior defenders,” PFF wrote. “He’s a better run-defender at this stage in his career than he is a pass-rusher, but he can still win his one-on-one matchup and get upfield in a hurry now and then.”

FB Patrick Ricard

One of the best fullbacks hits the market and there’s reportedly a market for the tight end that some teams consider a hybrid tight end option.

Hearing some teams Baltimore Pro Bowl FB Patrick Ricard as a hybrid tight end option in free agency. Ricard lined up everywhere for Ravens, including inline TE. The elite run-blocker is hoping to do more, and a new team might just accommodate him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, before all of the Ravens’ moves, the team was willing to make Ricard the “highest paid fullback in the league.” Now, it’s uncertain if the Ravens are still interested and/or if they have the money to afford spending on him.

OLB Justin Houston

With the younger crop of pass rushers off the board, the stage is set for Houston to land with a team in the next wave of free agency. Houston is coming off one of his lesser-productive seasons, but he was still an effective pass rusher according to PFF, who ranked him No. 30 on their list.

“Houston has lost some of the juice that helped make him one of the NFL’s best all-around edge defenders in Kansas City, but he has shown this season that he remains a technician capable of winning one-on-ones,” PFF wrote.

DT Brandon Williams

After nine years with the Ravens, it appears Williams’ time with the Ravens has come to an end. “Big Baby” is a dominant run defender who teams will likely want as free agency cools off.

DT Justin Ellis

Same as Williams, Ellis will be a player teams sign as the market slows. He played well for the Ravens and provided good depth.

S DeShon Elliott

A “what if” player who has had to overcome injuries in two of his three accrued seasons. Elliott is a hard-hitting safety who has solid range and a tenacious mentality. Unfortunately, he only played in six games for the Ravens in 2021 after suffering a torn pec/biceps injury. The Ravens are an unlikely landing spot after drafting defensive back Brandon Stephens in the third round of the 2021 draft and signing safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal earlier this week.

LB L.J. Fort

Fort was a great addition for the Ravens in 2019, where he started in eight games in Baltimore in back-to-back seasons. His range and speed allowed for versatility both against the run and in pass coverage. Prior to the 2021 season, Fort suffered a torn ACL which sidelined him for year. He’s a nine-year veteran who could still have some gas left in the tank and a team might take a waiver on him.