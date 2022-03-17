Roundtable Reactions: Ravens verbally agree to a deal with DT Michael Pierce

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Michael Pierce on a three-year, $16.5 million contract. Below, you’ll find the reactions to this move from some of our staff here at Baltimore Beatdown.

I originally felt this was an overpay for a player who hasn’t done enough at the position; now, I’m more kind to the idea after seeing some of the numbers from Pierce. He’s highly rated by PFF for his pass rush ability. However, he dealt with an elbow injury back in Week 4 of 2021 season and missed seven games. He then returned for four games, but missed the final two of the season. I expect the Ravens to thoroughly check if he’s 100-percent before the contract is signed.

If Pierce is back and healthy, I like the signing. Though it’s a bit much for my taste, it’s undeniable that the Ravens have a big need as defensive line and they needed one with the ability to rush the passer. He’s a familiar player who can produce, especially when paired with defensive ends Derek Wolfe and Justin Madubuike. This signing also gives them further flexibility in the draft. Many had them pegged for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis, and now this allows them to not be desperate to land the Bulldog. — Kyle Barber

Defensive line is a pressing need for the Ravens, so it isn’t surprising to see them go after a familiar face in Michael Pierce. He’s a plug-and-play run defender who will provide a needed body on the front seven. Although there isn’t a ton of guaranteed money in the deal, Pierce offers very little as a pass-rusher, a skill set the Ravens lack on the interior. This can essentially be looked at as a cheaper replacement for Brandon Williams.

Hopefully, this signing will not prelude or prevent the Ravens from still pursuing Calais Campbell and/or another edge rusher on the open market. — Frank Platko

Well, this isn’t the reunion with a former Ravens player that fans and the team themselves were hoping to officially announce today, but it’s a solid one nonetheless. General Manager Eric DeCosta addresses another need on defense ahead of the draft with a familiar face. As the Juggernaut is on his way back to Charm City, it likely firmly cements that Brandon “Big Baby” Williams will not. Run-stuffing nose tackles aren’t as highly valued as they once were so I’ll be curious to see the contract details and particularly the guaranteed money. — Joshua Reed

This is a reunion that I am lukewarm on. While I like Michael Pierce and he fills the hole at nose tackle, he does not present much as an interior pass rusher. Perhaps the structure of his reported three-year, $16.5 million deal will make me feel better about the move.

With Derek Wolfe stating that he is indeed returning to play in 2022, the Ravens should have their starting three in Pierce, Wolfe, and Justin Madubuike on the defensive line. Getting younger and more explosive on the interior should still be a top priority for Baltimore heading into the draft. With Za’Darius Smith no longer in the plans, the Ravens still desperately need help in the pass rush department and Pierce does next to nothing to help alleviate the situation. — Dustin Cox

The Ravens everlasting desire for a big man to sit and control the A gap is fulfilled. This signing moves the needle exactly one cheeseburger. Pierce hasn’t played much as of late and will yield slim contributions as a pass rusher, although he can flash sporadically. — Spencer Schultz