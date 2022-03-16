Anthony Averett signs one-year deal with Las Vegas Raiders

Former Baltimore Ravens’ cornerback Anthony Averett has signed a one-year deal worth $4.5 million with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeffe Howe.

The Raiders are signing CB Anthony Averett for one year and $4.5M per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 17, 2022

Averett landed a smaller deal than many expected after seemingly pricing his way out of Baltimore with a solid season in 2021. Following the season-ending ACL injury to All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters before the start of the season, Averett stepped into the starting role opposite of fellow Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey. This was an opportunity he had been waiting patiently for over the previous three seasons of his NFL career.

Selected with the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Averett was a part of the now-infamous final draft of longtime General Manager Ozzie Newsome. According to Pro Football Reference, Averett allowed 56 completions on 101 targets for 768 yards and three touchdowns in his first season as a full-time starter, while also leading Baltimore’s defense in interceptions with three on the year.

Like countless other players on the team, especially at the cornerback position, Averett’s season was cut short in 2021. During a Week 16 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, Averett was carted off with what was later revealed to be a fractured rib.

With Averett departing in free agency and the release of Tavon Young, the Ravens have work to do at the cornerback position. Humphrey and Peters are both returning from season-ending injuries and second-year safety Brandon Stephens could potentially see time in the slot this season, but Baltimore lacks dependable depth behind them.

Cornerback Chris Westry is also a free agent after the Ravens declined to tender him. The Ravens have the option of adding an impact player at the position with the No. 14 overall pick in the upcoming draft.