Ravens compensatory picks for the 2022 NFL Draft announced

The Baltimore Ravens officially have 10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft after the league announced compensatory picks on Tuesday. They were awarded a trio of selections in the middle rounds.

Added to the Ravens total was a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) and a pair of fourth-round picks (No. 139 and 141 overall). As it stands, General Manager Eric DeCosta will head into the draft armed with nine picks not just in the Top-150, but in the first four rounds all together.

Nine picks in the Top 150; five of them between 100-141. The Ravens have a real opportunity to acquire both depth for the future and hopefully hit on a few starters that can keep their cap low with Jackson’s pending extension. pic.twitter.com/TkPu11Yw9T — Kyle Phoenix Barber (@KylePBarber) March 15, 2022

The third-round pick is second that the team was awarded as a result of a initiative by the NFL to promote minority hiring. Thanks to former member of the Ravens' coaching staff member, David Culley, being hired to become head coach of the Houston Texans last offseason, he fetched the team a third round selection in back-to-back drafts. This is per the initiative for teams that lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with another team.

The two fourth-round selections are a result of outside linebackers Yannick Ngokoue and Matt Judon signing lucrative deals elsewhere in free agency last offseason. The Ravens' 55 compensatory picks are the most that have been awarded to any NFL franchise since the compensatory formula began in 1994.