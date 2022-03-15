Roundtable Reactions: Ravens sign OT Morgan Moses

The Baltimore Ravens have signed offensive tackle Morgan Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal. Below, you’ll find the reactions from staff here at Baltimore Beatdown.

The addition of offensive tackle Morgan Moses is a solid move to help bring about better blocking for Lamar Jackson. Moses is a great option that the Ravens could afford, especially after landing safety Marcus Wiliams hours prior.

Though fans will be overjoyed with the signing of Williams, this move was also a big get. Since 2015, Moses has started in 112 of a possible 113 games. After the injury bug struck the Ravens in 2021, somebody as sure-footed as Moses will be refreshing.

Now, the Ravens have more flexibility with their No. 14 pick in the NFL Draft. Rather than being shoe-horned into an offensive tackle they may not necessarily love, they can pursue other pieces. But, if they come upon a prospect they covet, they can still bring them in and develop them without issue.

Think this is exactly the type of bridge contract the Ravens needed, and Moses gets paid good money as he eclipses 30-years old. — Kyle Barber

Morgan Moses was one of the best offensive tackles available on the open market.

Signing him to a three-year deal for $15 million is great value and gives the Ravens flexibility. Moses is durable and has proven to be a steady performer during his years in Washington and last season in New York. He can slot in as the starting right tackle and provide a fairly substantial upgrade over Alejandro Villanueva right away. This move should not prelude the Ravens from adding another offensive tackle in the draft, but it now no longer needs to be a priority at No. 14 in the first round. — Frank Platko

This isn’t a flashy move like signing Marcus Williams, but a necessary one. Protecting quarterback Lamar Jackson had to be at the top of the Ravens’ to-do list for this offseason and signing Morgan Moses is a solid step towards doing so. While he is not a superstar, Moses brings extreme durability and a dependable level of play at the right tackle position. This should not prevent Baltimore from further attacking offensive tackle via the draft, however. It does mean that a rookie will not be needed to start right away though.

General Manager Eric DeCosta attacked two of the Ravens’ biggest needs with his first two acquisitions of the offseason, and something tells me he is far from done. — Dustin Cox

Just like that, the Ravens address their top two needs in one day by getting the veteran offensive tackle on a bargain of a deal to man the right tackle spot hours after agreeing to terms with Marcus Williams to do the same at free safety.

This move likely takes them out of the La’el Collins sweepstakes which is good thing given that they’ll now be paying half the annual salary for a much needed upgrade at the position. Heading into the draft next month, the Ravens and their wizard of a General Manager, Eric DeCosta, will be free to take the best player available at corner, edge or defensive tackle and won’t feel compelled to trade up for or reach for a particular player at safety or tackle. — Joshua Reed