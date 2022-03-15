Ravens sign OT Morgan Moses to a three-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract with veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Offensive tackle sat atop the list of the Ravens’ needs heading into the offseason and signing Moses is likely just the first step from General Manager Eric DeCosta towards shoring up what was a major weakness last season. Moses, 31-years old, is not a superstar by any means, but he does provide Baltimore with extreme durability (only missing time in his rookie season) and a solid level of play at the right tackle position.

Moses earned an overall PFF grade of 71.0 for the 2021 season, allowing four sacks and committing three penalties. Moses joins veteran Ja’Wuan James and the versatile Patrick Mekari as options at right tackle for the Ravens.

Moses was originally drafted with the No. 66 overall pick in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the now Washington Commanders. After spending the first seven years of his career in Washington, Moses signed with the New York Jets last offseason.

Signing Moses should not prevent DeCosta from taking an offensive tackle early in the draft, however, but it does give him more flexibility and less pressure to reach at the position in the first few rounds. Assuming that All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley returns to play this season, then Baltimore has every position but center accounted for along the offensive line as of this moment. After trading away Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs and making veteran Alejandro Villanueva the only acquisition at the position, the Ravens are sure to invest more resources into protecting their MVP quarterback this season.