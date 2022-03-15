AFC North Free Agency Roundup: Day 2

The opening day of NFL free agency was an active one in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers, in particular, were busy having each made a few signings or re-signings.

The most notable splashes were the Steelers signing quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bengals signing offensive guard Alex Cappa. The Cleveland Browns’ biggest transaction was releasing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, although they also signed defensive tackle Taven Bryant to a one-year deal. The Baltimore Ravens were the only team in the division to not make any transactions.

Much changed on Day 2 of free agency. How did things shape up? Follow along below to find out.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens