Ravens sign safety Marcus Williams to a five-year deal

After a day of radio silence, the first free agent signing for the Baltimore Ravens is a big one. The Ravens have signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal.

Safety Marcus Williams is agreeing to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a five-year deal worth $70 million, per source. Big market-shifting deal in AFC North. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 15, 2022

This signing shows a dedication to improving the Ravens’ secondary. According to PFF, Williams has been the No. 1 graded safety since 2019.

Marcus Williams signed a five-year, $70M deal with the Ravens per @JFowlerESPN.



Williams:

90.6 grade since 2019 ( among safeties)

PFF’s #8 free agent, #1 free agent safety



Williams’ player page ⬇️https://t.co/6R6EM03sS5 pic.twitter.com/jp1yeuljWI — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) March 15, 2022

Since 2019, Williams has notched nine interceptions, including one going back for a touchdown. In that time, he also broke up 28 passes and forced two fumbles.

By PFF standards, this is a significant improvement in coverage as Williams’ coverage graded out at 84.3, more than 20 points higher than DeShon Elliott (61.7).

With Williams now in the fold, expect the Ravens to operate more single-high coverage and allow for more traditional play on the back-end. Chuck Clark will be allowed to play a more prototypical role as a strong safety, where he’s better suited.

This move shows a dedication to improving last season’s defense ranking last against the pass.