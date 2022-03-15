 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens sign safety Marcus Williams to a five-year deal

The first free-agent signing for the Ravens is a big one

By Kyle P Barber
NFL: Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

After a day of radio silence, the first free agent signing for the Baltimore Ravens is a big one. The Ravens have signed safety Marcus Williams to a five-year, $70 million deal.

This signing shows a dedication to improving the Ravens’ secondary. According to PFF, Williams has been the No. 1 graded safety since 2019.

Since 2019, Williams has notched nine interceptions, including one going back for a touchdown. In that time, he also broke up 28 passes and forced two fumbles.

By PFF standards, this is a significant improvement in coverage as Williams’ coverage graded out at 84.3, more than 20 points higher than DeShon Elliott (61.7).

With Williams now in the fold, expect the Ravens to operate more single-high coverage and allow for more traditional play on the back-end. Chuck Clark will be allowed to play a more prototypical role as a strong safety, where he’s better suited.

This move shows a dedication to improving last season’s defense ranking last against the pass.

