Ravens News 3/15: Free Agency Round-Up and more

Interior Defensive Line In the Market: Ravens, Bills, Browns, Cowboys, Texans, Colts, Chargers, Raiders, Buccaneers Buyer Beware: Calais Campbell Expected Deal Value: $10 million/year Campbell’s playing ability has nothing to do with his placement here. He’s still extremely solid—both as a stout run defender and a penetrating interior rusher. But it’s hard to imagine those soon-to-be-36-year-old legs supporting that 6-foot-8 frame for much longer. Let another team take that risk—even if the immediate rewards seem awfully tantalizing. Safety In the Market: Ravens, Lions, Texans, Jaguars, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Commanders Top of the Class: Marcus Williams Expected Deal Value: $16 million/year Best Value: Marcus Maye Expected Deal Value: $8 million/year Buyer Beware: Tyrann Mathieu Expected Deal Value: $17 million/year Secondary Market: Quandre Diggs, Jayron Kearse, Devin McCourty, Jordan Whitehead, Justin Reid, Kareem Jackson This class of safeties offers a little bit of everything. If a defense needs a classic center-field type with some man coverage chops, McCourty isn’t a bad veteran option. Reid is more of a box-safety type who was somewhat miscast in Houston’s two-high scheme. And Diggs can do a little of both. This is easily the deepest position in free agency.

Browns Release Team Leader Jarvis Landry After Trade The Browns made their big splash by reportedly trading for Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper, but that meant parting ways with one of their offensive leaders in Jarvis Landry. Landry was released Monday, saving the team nearly $15 million on the salary cap. Centers Stay Put As Offensive Linemen Get Paid Centers Ryan Jensen (Buccaneers), Jason Kelce (Eagles), Ben Jones (Titans), Mitch Morse (Bills) and Brian Allen (Rams) all stayed with their current teams. One of the first reported agreements was right tackle Joe Noteboom staying with the Los Angeles Rams. Noteboom was viewed as a potential affordable option for the Ravens but ended up getting a reported three-year, $40 million deal with a max value of $47.5 million.

The Bengals spending money on mid-tier guards Alex Cappa (from the Bucs) and Ted Karras (from the Patriots) is typical of their highly effective approach in free agency the last two years, targeting the middle class. Karras also can play center. It makes sense, because both players play to a professional standard, and the Bengals’ offensive line has not done that. It’s also one way to admit an apparent blind spot for Zac Taylor and his staff. They can’t seem to coach or develop offensive linemen. Karras (who agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal) was available for far cheaper the last two offseasons. Cappa is the type of former mid-round pick that a quality staff like the Buccaneers can develop from a problem spot to a guy who gets paid elsewhere. To put it another way: The presence of a great offensive staff or offensive-line coach would make these moves unnecessary, but the Bengals deserve some measure of self-scouting credit, because Taylor has shown no apparent aptitude for helping his line for three years running.

The Ravens are one of the teams pursuing the outside linebacker in the free-agent market, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Smith was a salary-cap casualty in Green Bay. The move would make sense because Baltimore is in the market for a pass rusher after finishing in the bottom third of the league for sacks last season. Smith, who was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, also priced himself out of Baltimore in 2019 after finishing with 18.5 sacks over four seasons. Smith managed 26 sacks in his first two seasons but dealt with injuries last year. The Packers had to get his salary off the books because he had a $27.7 million cap hit.

