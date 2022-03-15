 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eddie Goldman expected to visit the Ravens on Friday

Ravens are showing interest in a free agent defensive lineman

By Dustin Cox
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

After being released by the Chicago Bears on Monday, veteran defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is expected to visit with the Ravens on Friday, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Goldman fits a need for Baltimore while also not affecting the compensatory pick formula since he was cut from his previous team. With longtime Raven Brandon Williams currently a free agent, Baltimore has a massive hole at the nose tackle position in the middle of the defense to fill. Goldman fits the bill at 6-foot-4 320 pounds.

Goldman was selected with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Bears. Chicago rewarded Goldman with a four-year contract worth up to $42 million in 2018. After being named a Pro Bowl alternate following the 2019 season, Goldman opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Goldman had his worst season as a professional in his return last season, earning a 39.8 overall PFF grade while recording 15 tackles and one sack. In his six seasons played in the NFL, Goldman has recorded 175 total tackles and 13 sacks.

After their splash signing of safety Marcus Williams on Tuesday, the Ravens will have to spend their remaining cap wisely. Although only 28-years old, Goldman is primarily a run-stuffer in a pass-happy league and is two seasons removed from quality play. This could lead to a potential favorable market for Baltimore if they decide to kick the tires on the former second-round pick. The Ravens still have decisions to make on players such as Calais Campbell, Bradley Bozeman, Anthony Averett, and Patrick Ricard as well.

Do you want the Ravens to sign Eddie Goldman?

