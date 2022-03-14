AFC North Free Agency Roundup: Day 1

The first day of “legal tampering” occurred today and the AFC North was busy. The first minute of free agency kicked off with the Cincinnati Bengals signing an offensive lineman to help bolster the protection of quarterback Joe Burrow. They remained busy by signing a second, and also were reportedly attempting to sign C Ryan Jensen before he re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the retirement renouncement from Tom Brady. In Pittsburgh, the Steelers may have their starting quarterback of 2022 as they signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

