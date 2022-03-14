2022 Baltimore Ravens free agency, offseason tracker: Latest signings, trades

Starting at 12 o’clock noon today until 3:59:59 p.m. ET Wednesday, March 16 is the NFL’s “legal tampering period.” During this time, NFL clubs are permitted to speak with all unrestricted free agents and enter into negotiations with them or their agents. Then, at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, contracts may be signed and players can begin hiring moving trucks as they find new homes with new franchises.

Throughout the next two days and beyond, Baltimore Beatdown will track all the moves the Ravens actually make as they attempt to bounce-back from an injury riddled 2021 season.

In here, you will find all of the moves made beginning at 12 noon, be them additions, subtractions, re-signings, trades or anything else possible.

Last week the Ravens started off by tendering backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and five other players. They also released cornerback Tavon Young and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva was placed on the Reserve/Retired List.

As it stands, the Ravens have $15.72 million in cap space. All $15.72 million won’t be spent in free agency however, as the Ravens need money for the incoming rookie class and in-season expenditures.

Ravens enter today’s “legal tampering window w/ $15.72M in Cap space. Can create more if needed, but probably not imperative at this moment. pic.twitter.com/ztO4gNpmbI — Brian McFarland (@RavensSalaryCap) March 14, 2022

RUMORS

Bradley Bozeman is drawing interest from Giants, Jets, Bengals and Panthers. [Wilson]

The Ravens are pursuing Unrestricted Free Agent Za’Darius Smith [Pelissero]

Calais Campbell “loves the Ravens” but wants to go through a ‘normal free agency process.’ [Anderson]

Baltimore Ravens Unrestricted Free Agents