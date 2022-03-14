Ravens News 3/14: Free Agent Frenzy and more

What are your team’s three most pressing positional needs, and what does recent history tell you about how things will go? Offensive tackle, edge rusher and cornerback. You can make a case for other positions, like interior defensive line, safety and center. But the Ravens’ two projected starting tackles, Ronnie Stanley and Ja’Wuan James, played one game combined last year. Of their top four 2021 edge rushers, two are free agents (Justin Houston and Pernell McPhee) and two are coming off offseason surgeries (Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh). Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are the only two established cornerbacks on their roster. The Ravens prefer to draft and develop their tackles, but they are probably going to have to get out of their comfort zone this year and spend a little money on an experienced starting-caliber tackle. Check out Sheil Kapadia’s list of the top 150 potential free agents. If money was no object, which free agent would be the best fit for your team? You could probably name any of the top pass rushers available and make a strong case. However, I’m going to say Saints safety Marcus Williams. The Ravens need a free safety who can cover, make plays on the ball and eliminate big plays from the opposition. It’s a piece they’ve been lacking for several years now, and the void has been noticeable. Williams, who has 15 interceptions and 38 pass breakups in five seasons, possesses the type of playmaking ability that would help transform the Baltimore defense. Pencil him in alongside Chuck Clark, get Peters and Humphrey back healthy and then add a few pieces to the front seven in the draft and the Ravens defense would get better in a hurry.

OT La’el Collins, Dallas Cowboys With the Cowboys recently trading Cooper to Cleveland in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks, it’s clear that they’re trying to shed salary. It has now come out that they’ve given permission to Collins to seek a trade. Collins is a quality right tackle who can also play multiple other positions along the offensive line. He’s slated to have base salaries of $10 million in each of the next three seasons, a very affordable price for his level of play and versatility. He also might not cost as much from a draft capital perspective as some might think.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: DEFENSIVE LINE Verdict: Draft The Ravens may very well address this through multiple avenues, but they’ve gotten by drafting and developing defensive linemen as well as any team in the NFL. With how talented the 2022 edge class is, this is another team that could double-dip at those highly paid positions along the defensive line. The ideal scenario would be getting Purdue edge George Karlaftis at Pick No. 14 and Connecticut defensive tackle Travis Jones at Pick No. 45. That’s a defensive line overhaul that can grow into something special alongside 2021 first-rounder Odafe Oweh.

