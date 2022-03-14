Ravens Mock Draft Monday Vol. 8: Post-combine projections

With the 2021 season in the rearview, the Baltimore Ravens are in full offseason mode and are armed with their highest first-round draft pick since 2016. The latest wave of mock drafts have been released.

Here are what some pundits and analysts are predicting for the Ravens at No. 14 overall.

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

“In this scenario, the Ravens are likely running the card up for either Cross or Kenyon Green, depending on which position (tackle or guard) they place the highest priority on, based on the current roster.” - Lance Zierlein, NFL Network

“This offense sorely missed Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. at the tackle spots last year, so addressing that should be the Ravens’ top priority here. Cross has impressive athleticism, and has a proven track record of success against SEC competition.” - Luke Easterling, USA Today Sports

CB Derek Stingley, LSU

2021 stats: Three games (season-ending foot injury), eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble

“At No. 14, the Baltimore Ravens could go for an offensive lineman, or they can try and fix their pass defense which was a major problem in 2021. Here, they go for the pass defense since Derek Stingley is somehow still on the board. Stingley is in the mix to be the No. 1 cornerback and is slightly edged out by Ahmad Gardner but is still a great prospect who the Ravens will be thrilled to add.” - Randy Gurzi, NFL Spin Zone

EDGE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

2021 stats: 12 games, 70 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two pass deflections, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

“Johnson is a sturdy run defender with the length and speed-to-power conversion to go this early.” - Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com

C Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

“The Ravens are looking for an interior stud and should focus on center with Kevin Zeitler serving well as right guard and Bradley Bozeman headed into free agency. Linderbaum, who has been working with former Iowa star turned Ravens legend Marshal Yanda, would be ideal inside.” - Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

“The upside of the consensus All-American and 2021 Rimington Trophy winner is hard to ignore – and should largely offset any concern about his short arms. Baltimore will likely need to replace C Bradley Bozeman, who’s unsigned for 2022.” - Nate Davis, USA Today

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

2021 stats: 13 games, 35 tackles, 11 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and five forced fumbles.

“Baltimore needs to inject more youth into their pass-rush. Calais Campbell and Justin Houston are both free agents leaving last season’s first-round selection Odafe Oweh as the top pressure generator. It makes too much sense for Baltimore to select Michigan edge David Ojabo with their new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald also from Michigan.

He coached as their DC during Ojabo’s breakout season in which the Wolverine defender tallied 11 sacks. Ojabo played just 26 snaps in 2020. Drafting Ojabo would also reunite him with his former high school teammate in Oweh. I’d fully expect the two to form a dynamic pass-rush duo based on Ojabo’s freakish athleticism that normal football players just don’t have. His 4.55 40-yard dash ranks in the 96th percentile among edge defenders.” - Andrew Erickson, Fantasy Pros

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

2021 stats: 14 games, 32 tackles, two sacks, five tackles for loss

“Some of the endurance and snap count questions are still there, but Davis’ performance at the combine basically locked him into the draft’s top 20 picks. The Ravens will have some defensive line turnover this offseason, and Davis gives them a young building block in the middle of their front.” - Dane Brugler, The Athletic

“There are freak athletes, and then there is Jordan Davis. Men his size (a slimmed-down 341 pounds) shouldn’t be able move the way he can (4.78 40-yard dash). Georgia has had a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. Both Brandon Williams (33 years old) and Calais Campbell (35) are about to become free agents and on the wrong side of 30.” - Kevin Hanson, SI.com

“It’s crazy to think that Jordan Davis could’ve tested even better had he not left his Infinity Gauntlet in the closet back at home. Even without his instrument of world domination, Davis still dominated the NFL Combine, compiling the second-highest RAS of all-time — yes, that’s right. Davis’ score of 10 was the second-highest composite value, only behind Megatron himself.

Davis is a true real-life titan, with a 4.78 40-yard dash, a 32-inch vertical, and a 123-inch broad jump at 6’6″, 341 pounds. After his testing, it’s unlikely he gets out of the top 15. Particularly for the Ravens, who will need a nose tackle when Brandon Williams leaves, Davis makes a ton of sense. With his suffocating two-gapping ability, Davis can free up other linemen to feast on one-on-one opportunities. But there’s no way this kind of athlete can’t eventually become a dangerous pass-rushing threat with proper development.” - Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

“Perhaps the star of the combine after the 6-6, 341-pounder – and that’s a slimmed down version – blazed a 4.78 40 and looked great in the drills. An All-American in 2021, Davis also won the Bednarik Award as college football’s top defensive player. He should be a top priority for a a 25th-ranked defense about to lose veterans such as Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Justin Houston from its front.” - Nate Davis, USA Today Sports

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa

““I was blown away by Penning’s combine workout. He ran a 4.89 in the 40 and tied for the fastest time among offensive linemen in the three-cone drill (7.25). With that mobility, 34¼-inch length and 6-foot-7, 325-pound size, Penning is tough to get around in pass protection. But his real bread and butter is run blocking, which aligns well with Baltimore’s offense. He overpowers defenders at the point of attack and can move them off the ball. That’d open lanes for quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back J.K. Dobbins, who are both expected back to the Ravens’ offense after 2021 injuries. With Ronnie Stanley missing 26 regular-season games over the past two years and Alejandro Villanueva turning 34 in September, it’s time for Baltimore to restock the line with real maulers. That’s especially true after the Ravens allowed 57 sacks last season (second most).” - Todd McShay, ESPN

“Penning’s buzz truly took off at the Senior Bowl, where he displayed his nastiness by finishing every rep through the whistle. The FCS product will have some growing pains as he takes a major step up in competition at the NFL level, but he has all the traits of a potential stalwart tackle. A 4.89-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds coupled with strong agility scores at the NFL combine should cement Penning as a top-20 pick. Penning’s 97.3 grade in 2021 just underscores how much better he was than his competition. He was truly in a class of his own at the FCS level, as he earned a maxed out 99.9 run-blocking grade.” - Brad Spielberger, Pro Football Focus

“Davis put together one of the most ridiculous combine performances in the event’s history, showcasing exactly why he’s worth gambling on in the first round. He’s a plug-and-play early-down contributor for the Ravens, but that’s not all. Davis has all the qualities necessary to develop into a dominant pass rusher down the line.” Danny Kelly, The Ringer

“The Ravens have a thing for big, nasty offensive linemen, and Penning is 6-feet-7, 325 pounds worth of nasty offensive lineman. He allowed just one sack last season, and his run-blocking grade checked in at a cool 99.9 according to ProFootballFocus. That’s higher than any other player in the PFF era. Of course, it also came against FCS competition. But Penning acquitted himself well during Senior Bowl week, and could go even higher than this if the board breaks another way. Baltimore would be lucky to have him at 14.” - Kyle Meinke, Mlive.com

“Power, road-grading ability, and a Saw movie-level of nastiness are what the Ravens covet on the offensive line. Trevor Penning has each in spades, with elite Combine testing numbers to boot. He has a long way to go as far as technique and pass-blocking ability, but Penning can start at RT from Day 1.” - James Fragoza, Pro Football Network

“The Ravens need to replace Ronnie Stanley at left tackle, and although Penning is not ready to play left tackle in the NFL, he has the upside to play there in the future. His best fit would be at right tackle, where his nasty-demeanor straight-line power would have a better effect. He is raw and not the most technically sound lineman, but there are tools to work with here.” - Andrew Wilbar, Behind The Steel Curtain

“After trading down, the Ravens plug the hole left by Alejandro Villanueva’s retirement with another mountain of a man. Penning is raw and undisciplined, so he may not be a Day-1 starter, but in time, he’ll pair with Ronnie Stanley to make a formidable tackle duo.” - Jordan Pun, SI.com

DL Travon Walker, Georgia

2021 stats: 15 games, 37 tackles, six sacks, and 7.5 tackles for loss

“Walker is something of a tweener, which is odd to say about someone who stands 6-foot-5, and weighs 275 pounds. But he can line up as a 3, 4 or 5-tech and that versatility, coupled with his non-stop motor and consistent playmaking ability, makes him an attractive option for several teams in this range looking to bolster their defensive line. He. could continue to make his way north in subsequent mock drafts after running a 4.51 40, a vertical of 35.5 inches and a mind-boggling 3-cone of 6.89 seconds.” - Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

“With or without Calais Campbell, they need more help in the front seven, and Walker has the flexibility to move around their defense.” - Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports

CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

2021 stats: 11 games, 35 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and no interceptions

“Do not allow yourself to be fooled by McDuffie’s size. He is not afraid of anybody and is always willing to stick his face in the fan, but while he plays with the mentality of a grinder who needs to overcome athletic deficiencies, he’s a tremendous athlete too. His 4.44 40 at the combine turned heads, but his ability to change direction is as impressive as his straight-line speed.” - Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports