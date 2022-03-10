Report: Ravens looking to trade Miles Boykin

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to trade wide receiver Miles Boykin, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Execs from multiple teams tell me @Ravens seeking to deal WR Miles Boykin, a 3rd rnd pick in '19. Need cap space and have drafted slew of WR in recent years. Boykin fully healed from freak weight room finger injury from 2021. Had excellent combine and strong metrics. Deal likely — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 10, 2022

Boykin, selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 draft, was the second receiver selected by then first-year General Manager Eric DeCosta after selecting Marquise “Hollywood” Brown in the first round. Now entering his fourth season with the Ravens, the 6-foot-4 receiver finds himself behind several younger players on the depth chart that Baltimore has drafted in recent years, including first-rounder Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche. The Ravens will likely want to give second-year fourth-round pick Tylan Wallace more playing time as well this season and could potentially add another receiver at some point during this year’s draft.

Boykin, a tantalizing prospect with size and speed, failed to ever grasp the chance to become the team’s desperately-needed X receiver to pair with Brown, recording only 470 receiving yards in his first three seasons. Part of the reason for this appeared to be a clear disconnect between Boykin and quarterback Lamar Jackson, for whatever reason. For his shortcomings as a receiving weapon, however, Boykin earned playing time due to his formidable run-blocking skills for the position. Boykin’s contribution to Baltimore’s record-setting rushing attack should not be overlooked due to his failure to take the next step in the passing game.

Baltimore can free up $2.54 million by either releasing or trading Boykin. Getting anything in return for a player that will likely be released will be a positive for Baltimore while Boykin will get the chance to catch on in another offense that may better utilize his skill set.